Live: Boise State 14, New Mexico 0 (first quarter); Broncos start third-string QB

Quarterback Jaylon Henderson will make the first start of his Boise State career Saturday night when the Broncos host New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2) on senior night, the program announced before kickoff.

True freshman Hank Bachmeier missed Boise State’s win last weekend over Wyoming. He started the Broncos’ win at San Jose State, but exited with a potential shoulder injury. He returned to finish the game. Sophomore Chase Cord started against Wyoming and took several big hits, one of which was followed by a brief trip to the medical tent. He finished that game.

Bachmeier and Cord are in uniform but didn’t participate in early warmups. Boise State hasn’t started three quarterbacks in a season since 1993. That year, Danny Langsdorf started the opener, Lee Schrack started the second game, Langsdorf returned to the lineup for the third and fourth games and true freshman Tony Hilde took over in the fifth game.

After beginning his college career at University of Texas-San Antonio, Henderson spent a year at Trinity Valley Community College before joining the Broncos in 2018. He has appeared in four games this season and threw his first career touchdown pass against Hawaii.

Redshirt freshman walk-on Zach Matlock will be Henderson’s backup.

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

BSU — Sonatane Lui 24 fumble return (Eric Sachse kick), 14:51. Key play: New Mexico quarterback Tevaka Tuioti tried to run a keeper up the middle on the first play from scrimmage but was stuffed by defensive end Chase Hatada, who forced a fumble. Lui grabbed the ball and dashed to the end zone. Boise State 7, New Mexico 0

BSU — Octavius Evans 17 run (Sachse kick), 7:53. Key plays: Quarterback Jaylon Henderson rolled out on first down at his own 3-yard line and hit wide receiver John Hightower for 16 yards. Hightower also made an adjustment on an underthrown deep ball for 47 yards and wide receiver Khalil Shakir made a nice catch along the sideline for 11 yards on third-and-8. Drive: 8 plays, 97 yards, 3:42. Boise State 14, New Mexico 0

NEWS AND NOTES

Boise State bag policy changes in 2020

Boise State will implement a clear bag policy at Albertsons Stadium following the 2019 football season, the school announced. Fans will be able to bring one clear plastic or vinyl bag, package or container that does not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches; a 1 gallon clear plastic freezer bag; or a purse, bag or clutch no larger than 4.5-by-6.5 inches. The policy, which is similar to many others around the country, is a safety measure that also will help move fans through security checkpoints more quickly, the school says.

Broncos, Lobos honor Nahje Flowers

The Boise State and New Mexico teams lined up on their sidelines for a moment of silence for New Mexico’s Nahje Flowers. New Mexico captains held up his jersey at the coin toss. This was the Lobos’ first game since his death. Their previous game against Air Force was rescheduled as the Lobos dealt with the tragedy.

Quick hits

Boise State wore all blue. ... The Broncos honored 17 seniors before the game becuase it was their final regular-season home game. ... Avery Williams carried the Hammer. ... Senior tight end Garrett Collingham of Meridian was the single-game captain. ... Boise State won the coin toss and deferred. ... Octavius Evans became the fourth Broncos wide receiver to score a rushing touchdown this season. ...

