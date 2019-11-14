Boise State QB Henderson focused on starring in his role. ‘He always keeps us going.’

Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson wasn’t sure what the future held when he signed with the Broncos in December 2017, but he knew he was going to star in whatever role the team needed him to play, even if that meant handing out water bottles.

“I’m not anybody that just wants me for me,” Henderson said. “I’m a team player, and I just want whatever’s best for the team to go on, so coming in here I was just like, ‘I’m just going to buckle down, put in the work, put in the grind and just do whatever I’ve got to do to help this team win.’ ”

When Henderson joined the team in January 2018, former Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien was the established starter at the time, and Chase Cord was coming off a redshirt year. But the Boise State coaches were looking ahead, and offensive coordinator Zak Hill said he knew they needed a veteran in the quarterbacks room to add some stability when Rypien was gone.

Hill said he was aware of Henderson when he was recruiting for Eastern Washington, and he knew the Kingwood, Texas, native would be as much a positive in the locker room as he was on the field.

“Jaylon is another one of those guys in that room that’s very selfless, and he is focused on us and Boise State and the team and winning football games in whatever role he’s put in,” Hill said. “He’s one of those guys who is a good energy guy on the field, too. Whether it’s in the game or in practice, he’s trying to make us better as a team.”

Henderson, the No. 3 quarterback, will be honored with the rest of the seniors before Saturday’s game against New Mexico (8:15 p.m., ESPN2). After freshman Hank Bachmeier missed the Broncos’ win over Wyoming and Cord took some big hits in his place — one of which briefly sent him to the medical tent — Henderson could find himself playing a role on senior night.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that he expects Henderson to be part of the game plan.

“He’s more than capable of playing,” Harsin said. “I think he throws the ball well, and expect him to play this week and to be in the game plan and be doing those things and being involved because he’s earned it and he deserves it.”

Henderson being part of the game plan isn’t new. He has appeared in four games this season, including against Hawaii, when he threw his first career touchdown pass.

“He’s an athletic quarterback that has a big arm and can make throws,” Hill said, “and even though he’s not getting the reps he may want, he understands his role and understands that we’re trying to win a championship.”

On the field, Henderson has completed 7-of-12 passes for 88 yards and carried he ball six times for 21, but his teammates say his contributions toward that championship run go far beyond his stats.

“He’s always keeping guys uplifted and keeping guys going. If he sees somebody down, he picks them up,” Boise State wide receiver Akilian Butler said. “He’s been a help to this team. He always keeps us going.”

Henderson’s career began at University of Texas-San Antonio, where he appeared in four games in two seasons. He spent the next season at Trinity Valley in Athens, Texas, where he completed 100-of-187 passes for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 382 yards and three scores.

Having been in a couple other locker rooms, Henderson said he could tell right away Boise State was special.

“Just the fans here, and the entire atmosphere in Boise, it’s not really anything that you get anywhere else,” Henderson said. “The guys on the team are awesome. I’d die for all of them. I think we do a really good job of recruiting top-tier people, and that’s made me enjoy this place so much more. I’m going to miss it.”

One thing Henderson learned from his long road to Boise State was to take no opportunity for granted.

“It’s awesome every time I can even make the travel bus with the team,” Henderson said. “Anything that they have for me to do, I’m excited to do.”

NEW MEXICO AT NO. 19 BOISE STATE

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,367 turf), Boise

TV: ESPN2 (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 8-1 overall, 5-0 Mountain West; New Mexico 2-7, 0-5

Series: Boise State leads 9-1 (last meeting: Boise State won 45-14 in 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Vegas line: Boise State by 28

Weather: 55 degrees, sunny, 7 mph wind