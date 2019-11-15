Who has the edge and players to watch as Boise State hosts New Mexico

Boise State running back George Holani finds some running room in the second half before Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson brings him down during the Broncos’ 20-17 overtime win in Albertsons Stadium. doswald@idahostatesman.com

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Broncos run the ball

New Mexico held Nevada to 64 rushing yards in its last game, and the Lobos are giving up 149.7 rushing yards a game, which ranks No. 6 in the Mountain West. The Boise State rushing attack is coming off a season-low 91 yards against Wyoming — an opponent the Broncos managed to beat even though their leading rusher was wide receiver John Hightower, who finished with 38 yards.

The Lobos’ defensive front seven is led by a trio of active linebackers. Middle linebacker Alex Hart leads the team with 63 tackles and is second with three sacks. RUSH linebacker Jacobi Hearn leads the team with six sacks, and outside linebacker Alexander Vainikolo leads the roster with 9.5 tackles for loss.

“Our guys are out there working hard and they’re fighting and we’ve got to get better at all positions, whether it’s the O-line, quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill told the media Wednesday. “We’ve all got to get better and go out there and score points.”

Edge: Push

Boise State wide receiver Akilian Butler gains a first down on a catch defended by Brigham Young linebacker Rhett Sandlin and defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku last season in Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

When the Broncos pass the ball

This is going to come down to who is taking the snaps. Freshman Hank Bachmeier is the Broncos’ top pure passer, but he missed the Wyoming game with an injury. Backup Chase Cord took some big hits last weekend against the Cowboys, and if he can’t go, it will come down to junior college transfer Jaylon Henderson.

Henderson is more of a threat with his legs than his arm. He threw his first career touchdown pass against Hawaii on a check down to running back George Holani, and he was almost intercepted in the end zone after throwing into a crowd against BYU. But he has Hill’s confidence.

“He’s an athletic quarterback that has a big arm and can make throws,” Hill said. “He’s always ready to step in and be an impact player if need be.”

Hightower and Akilian Butler will be motivated to make senior night special, and they should get a few chances to hit big plays. The Lobos are surrendering a Mountain West-worst 340.4 passing yards a game, which ranks 130th in the country.

Edge: Boise State

When the Lobos run the ball

Junior college transfer Ahmari Davis leads the Lobos with 823 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, and New Mexico ranks No. 3 in the Mountain West with 200.2 rushing yards a game. The Lobos have three more rushers averaging more than 4 yards per carry, including quarterback Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti, who earned a medical redshirt last fall after sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

Boise State’s defense hasn’t been easy to run on this fall, though. Wyoming’s Xazavian Valladay was just the second running back to crack 100 yards against the Broncos, who are giving up 117 rushing yards a game, which ranks No. 4 in the Mountain West.

“They’re putting up some yards,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding told the media Tuesday. “They’ve shot themselves in the foot a little bit, but they’re certainly more than capable. You see them moving up and down the field all the time on film, and it’s something we’re going to have to be ready for.”

Edge: Boise State

When the Lobos pass the ball

Salanoa-Tuioti showed off his arm earlier this season with 355 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-52 win over New Mexico State, but he has been far from consistent. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore is completing 52.1 percent of his passes, and he has thrown seven touchdowns with six interceptions. New Mexico ranks last in the Mountain West with a 111.1 pass efficiency rating.

Interceptions haven’t been easy to come by for the Broncos this season. They have just five, and while the defensive backs can usually rely on some help from the pass rush, the Lobos have surrendered just 10 sacks.

“It sounds so elementary, but we have to score and we have to create some explosives,” New Mexico coach Bob Davie said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The Broncos will be without one of their top safeties, DeAndre Pierce, who will miss the rest of the regular season with a leg injury, Broncos coach Bryan Harsin said Thursday. That will mean more playing time for Jordan Happle and Tyreque Jones, both of whom have seen action this season.

Edge: Boise State

Special teams

New Mexico kicker Andrew Shelley is 10-of-13 on field goals with a long of 52 yards, and punter Tyson Dyer is averaging 45.8 yards per punt with a long of 63. Dyer has dropped 28 punts inside opponents’ 20-yard line. Sophomore Bryson Carroll averages 35 yards per kick return.

Boise State’s Eric Sachse is 12-of-14 on field goals, and he’s coming off a game-winning kick in overtime last weekend against Wyoming. Punter Joel Velazquez is averaging just 38.8 yards per punt, but Avery Williams has come up with big special teams plays in each of the past two games.

Against San Jose State, he returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown. Against Wyoming, he rushed the punter and got a hand on the ball, which ended up traveling just 10 yards.

Edge: Boise State

Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey waves the American flag before last season’s game against Connecticut at Albertsons Stadium. Heading into Saturday’s game at BYU, Whimpey leads the Broncos with 33 tackles. Steve Conner AP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BOISE STATE

Riley Whimpey, LB

Whimpey led the charge on a pair of tackles for loss late in last weekend’s win over Wyoming, and he finished the game with a team-high 12 tackles. He leads Boise State this season with 49 tackles, and he’s tied for second on the team with five pass breakups.

“Riley had an excellent game (against Wyoming). He was all over the football field,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “He played an inspired game, he was on top of his assignments and really the energy and effort he brought, you saw it there on the last defensive play, him flat out pulling the trigger and getting the stop.”

Markel Reed, CB

The true freshman from Temple, Texas, has seen more snaps the past two weeks. He spelled Avery Williams for a few plays against San Jose State and Wyoming. Against the Spartans, he showed he doesn’t mind to hit and dropped a ball carrier short of the first-down sticks on a third-and-long.

“He’s a young guy who has come in and attacked his technique,” Schmedding said. “He’s had some growing up to do as anybody at that age, especially at that position being out on an island, but he’s consistently progressed.”

Akilian Butler, WR

After catching three passes the previous three games combined, Butler came out of a slump last weekend with three grabs for 22 yards and a touchdown. The senior also has played a role in the running game this season and even scored on a 23-yard run against UNLV.

“My time here on the Blue, I’ve been extremely grateful,” Butler said. “Grateful to be part of this family, part of this organization and this program. Being able to go out there and play again on the Blue, it’s a great opportunity and I’ll forever cherish it.”

New Mexico

Jordan Kress, WR

Kress (18 catches, 449 yards, 4 TDs) has been New Mexico’s top deep threat. He’s averaging 24.9 yards per catch, and he racked up 122 yards and two touchdowns through the air in a 55-52 win over rival New Mexico State.

Kress led Butte Junior College’s receivers in both of his seasons in Oroville, California, and he amassed 1,292 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jerrick Reed II, S

A junior college transfer from Northwest Mississippi, Reed is third on the team with 44 tackles, and he returned his only interception of the season 43 yards for a touchdown.

As a senior at Olive Branch High in Mississippi, Reed racked up 99 tackles and seven interceptions. In one season at Northwest Mississippi, he posted 71 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Jacobi Hearn, LB

A transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hearn fills the Lobos’ RUSH linebacker role and leads the team with six sacks and is second with nine tackles for loss. He posted a season-high eight tackles and two sacks in a 23-10 loss at Wyoming.

Last season at Mississippi Gulf Coast, he posted eight sacks and returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown. He finished his senior season at Clinton High in Jackson, Mississippi, with 123 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART

Quarterback

19 Hank Bachmeier, 6-1, 202 (Fr.)

10 Chase Cord, 6-2, 208 (RSo.)

9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 210 (RSr.)

Running back

34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 218 (RJr.)

21 Andrew Van Buren, 6-0, 223 (So.)

24 George Holani, 5-11, 192 (Fr.)

Wide receiver

16 John Hightower, 6-2, 172 (Sr.)

1 Octavius Evans, 6-1, 209 (Jr.)

Wide receiver

6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 182 (Jr.) OR

2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (So.)

Wide receiver

7 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 182 (RSr.)

82 Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 178 (RFr.)

18 Billy Bowens, 6-1, 187 (RFr.)

Tight end

85 John Bates, 6-6, 255 (RJr.)

5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 242 (RSr.)

47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 246 (RSr.)

88 Tyneil Hopper, 6-2, 231 (RFr.)

Left tackle

76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 310 (RJr.)

73 Nick Crabtree, 6-7, 295 (RJr.)

Left guard

77 John Molchon, 6-5, 318 (RSr.)

72 Dallas Holliday, 6-3, 306 (RFr.)

Center

67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 303 (RSr.)

55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, 6-2, 293 (RFr.)

Right guard

79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 302 (RSr.)

68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 294 (RSo.)

Right tackle

70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 300 (RSo.)

69 Garrett Curran, 6-5, 292 (RFr.)

Defensive end

93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 262 (Sr.)

54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 270 (RSr.) OR

40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 269 (RJr.)

Nose tackle

98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 283 (Sr.)

57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 312 (Sr.) OR

90 Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 306 (So.)

Defensive tackle

55 David Moa, 6-3, 296 (6YSr.)

62 Scott Matlock, 6-4, 283 (RFr.)

STUD end

99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 265 (RJr.)

38 Demetri Washington, 6-3, 254 (RFr.)

Weak-side linebacker

44 Riley Whimpey, 6-1, 233 (Jr.)

3 Brandon Hawkins, 6-2, 217 (RFr.)

Middle linebacker

25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (R.Jr.)

48 Bruno DeRose, 5-11, 223 (RJr.)

Nickel/strong-side LB

28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 182 (Jr.)

20 Roman Kafentzis, 6-1, 212 (RSo.)

Cornerback

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

8 Markel Reed, 6-0, 176 (Fr.)

Cornerback

15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 179 (RJr.)

22 Tyric LeBeauf, 6-2, 180 (RFr.)

Boundary Safety

10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Sr.)

33 JL Skinner, 6-4, 213 (Fr.)

Field Safety

32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 208 (RJr.)

21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 201 (RSo.)

Kicker

36 Eric Sachse, 5-10, 198 (RSr.)

46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 225 (RJr.)

Kick returner

16 John Hightower, 6-2, 172 (Sr.)

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

Punter

46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 225 (RJr.)

36 Eric Sachse, 5-10, 198 (RSr.)

Punt returner

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (So.)

NEW MEXICO DEPTH CHART

Quarterback

8 Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti, 6-1, 199 (So.)

10 Trae Hall, 6-2, 181 (R-Fr.)

Running back

28 Ahmari Davis, 5-10, 210 (Sr.)

6 Bryson Carroll, 5-7, 185 (So.)

Wide receiver

17 Emmanuel Logan-Greene, 5-8, 160 (Jr.)

19 Thomas Vieria, 5-10, 182 (Sr.)

Wide receiver

7 Anselem Umeh, 5-11, 176 (Jr.) OR

13 Aaron Molina, 6-3, 200 (Sr.)

Wide receiver

9 Jordan Kress, 6-0, 197 (Jr.)

80 Anu Somoye, 6-2, 195 (Sr.)

Tight end

88 Marcus Williams, 6-3, 205 (Jr.)

84 Erik Beilman, 6-4, 255 (Sr.)

Left tackle

78 Javon Mosley, 6-7, 335 (Sr.)

76 Jarred Sylvester, 6-5, 309 (Sr.)

Left guard

79 Chris Estrella, 6-4, 294 (Sr.)

66 Jacob Jankoviak, 6-2, 285 (Jr.)

Center

64 Kyle Stapley, 6-3, 307 (Sr.)

66 Jacob Jankoviak, 6-2, 285 (Jr.)

Right guard

71 David Zavala, 6-4, 297 (Sr.)

73 Cade Briggs, 6-3, 275 (Fr.)

Right tackle

50 Teton Saltes, 6-6, 284 (Jr.)

76 Jarred Sylvester, 6-5, 309 (Sr.)

Defensive end

84 Trent Sellers, 6-3, 271 (Sr.)

95 Adebayo Soremekun, 6-2, 298 (Sr.)

Nose tackle

99 Ben Gansallo, 6-2, 291 (Jr.)

54 Langston Murray, 6-2, 318 (So.)

Defensive end

90 Erin Austin, 6-2, 269 (Sr.)

98 Joey Noble, 6-3, 253 (Jr.)

Linebacker

20 Jacobi Hearn, 5-11, 237 (Jr.)

19 Devin Sanders, 6-2, 236 (So.)

Linebacker

33 Alex Hart, 6-3, 235 (Sr.)

46 Brandon Shook, 6-2, 231 (Jr.)

Linebacker

30 Alexander Vainikolo, 5-11, 220 (Sr.)

5 James Lewis, 5-11, 215 (Jr.)

Cornerback

6 De’John Rogers, 5-9, 170 (Sr.)

14 Michael LoVett III, 6-0, 185 (Jr.)

Safety

9 Jerrick Reed II, 5-10, 188 (So.)

13 Nico Bolden, 6-3, 207 (So.)

Safety

15 Letayveon Beaton, 5-9, 200 (Jr.)

4 Shaddrick Lowery Jr., 5-9, 191 (So.)

STAR

32 Johnny Hernandez, 5-10, 187 (Sr.)

21 Brandon Burton, 6-1, 200 (Jr.)

Cornerback

8 Donte Martin, 5-9, 167 (R-Fr.)

28 Tony Collier, 5-11, 170 (Jr.)

Kicker

94 Andrew Shelley, 6-1, 185 (So.)

47 Dylan Kelly-Romero, 5-10, 192 (Sr.)

Kick returner

6 Bryson Carroll, 5-6, 185 (So.)

5 Daevon Vigilant, 5-7, 180 (So.)

Punter

96 Tyson Dyer, 6-2, 198 (Jr.)

94 Andrew Shelley, 6-1, 185 (So.)

Punt returner

6 De’John Rogers, 5-9, 170 (Sr.)

7 Anselem Umeh, 5-11, 176 (Jr.)

NEW MEXICO AT NO. 19 BOISE STATE

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,367 turf), Boise

TV: ESPN2 (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 8-1 overall, 5-0 Mountain West; New Mexico 2-7, 0-5

Series: Boise State leads 9-1 (last meeting: Boise State won 45-14 in 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Vegas line: Boise State by 28

Weather: 41 degrees, partly cloudy, 4 mph wind at kickoff