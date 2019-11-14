Boise State safety Pierce will miss the rest of the regular season

Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce celebrates a tackle for loss against UConn with nickel Kekaula Kaniho in the Broncos’ 2018 home opener. On Thursday, Broncos’ coach Bryan Harsin confirmed he will miss the rest of the regular season. doswald@idahostatesman.com

On Thursday, Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the Broncos will be without safety DeAndre Pierce for at least the rest of the regular season.

Pierce went down in the second half of the Broncos’ win over Wyoming after a collision with Curtis Weaver. Harsin said on Thursday that the injury was more serious than the team originally thought, but he left open the possibility of Pierce returning for whatever bowl game the Broncos head to.

“He’s a coach on the field, he’ll help our guys out, he’ll do everything he can,” Harsin said. “He plays physical, he plays hard and things happen when you’re out there playing the way we all want to play.”

Pierce was shut down with a lacerated spleen after four games last season. He played in the season opener this fall, but missed the next four games with lower leg injury. Harsin called Pierce’s latest injury “a little bit of a fracture up there near where a high-ankle sprain would be,” but he said it’s not the same injury he had earlier this year.

Pierce’s absence will likely mean more playing time for safeties Jordan Happle, who started the past two games, and Tyreque Jones, who filled in for Pierce earlier this season.