Instant Analysis: Battered Boise State will play for division title at Utah State

Boise State defensive end/linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) is helped off the field with head coach Bryan Harsin watching closely. Weaver was injured on a play in the second quarter against Mountain West foe New Mexico Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Final score: Boise State 42, New Mexico 9

Records: Boise State is 9-1 overall, 6-0 Mountain West; New Mexico is 2-8, 0-6

Why the Broncos won: They’re a lot better than the Lobos — and they got off to an incredible start with a defensive touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and a 97-yard touchdown drive the first time they got the ball on offense.

What it means: The Broncos can clinch the Mountain West Mountain Division title and the right to host the Mountain West championship game by beating Utah State on Saturday in Logan, Utah. The Broncos also still could win the division if they lose, but they’d need Air Force to win its last two games to create a three-team tie.

But Boise State will limp into Logan. The Broncos lost star pass rusher Curtis Weaver during the New Mexico game, and it didn’t look good as he was helped to the Idaho Sports Medicine Institute in the southeast corner of the stadium. He returned to the sideline in a walking boot.

Senior left guard John Molchon, who didn’t play two weeks earlier, only played the first drive. Senior right guard Eric Quevedo limped off in the second half. Starting tailback Robert Mahone, who has been limited much of the season, was shaken up again. Starting safety DeAndre Pierce, the guy coaches rave about for how he makes the entire unit better, is out for the rest of the regular season. And the Broncos are down to two healthy quarterbacks — third-stringer Jaylon Henderson and walk-on Zach Matlock, who wasn’t even used to run out the clock in the blowout.

True freshman starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier has missed three of the past four games, and backup Chase Cord missed the New Mexico game. Neither even participated in warmups Saturday night.

That’s an ugly list of injuries for a team that will face a talented Utah State team that will want to avenge last year’s loss in Boise in the game that decided the Mountain Division title. The Aggies were 10-1 and ranked No. 14 at the time.

Utah State hasn’t been as good this year, its first in the return of coach Gary Andersen, but the Aggies are 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West. Their losses are to Wake Forest, which has spent time in the Top 25 this season, No. 1 LSU, BYU and Air Force — and all but the BYU game were on the road. The Aggies could have their own health problem, though — quarterback Jordan Love exited Saturday’s win against Wyoming with an injury.

Player of the game: Senior quarterback Jaylon Henderson, in his first start as a Bronco, was 15-for-28 for 292 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and one lost fumble. He certainly made some mistakes, but his hot start took away any hopes the Lobos had of pulling an upset.

Play of the game: Boise State senior defensive tackle Sonatane Lui grabbed a fumble and rumbled 24 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Defensive end Chase Hatada blew up the play in the backfield to force the fumble and Lui had just enough speed to get to the goal line before he was tackled.

What’s next: Boise State plays Utah State at 8:30 p.m. next Saturday in Logan, Utah (CBS Sports Network).