Boise State’s Harsin addresses ‘Twittiots’, struggles on the O-line and injuries

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin put the season into perspective Monday during his weekly press conference.

“We’re an 8-1 football team making a run toward the end of the season. Let’s not forget that,” he said.

After Saturday’s 20-17 overtime win at home against Wyoming, Harsin was open about the Broncos’ struggles along the offensive line and critiqued the offensive game planning.

But on Monday, he made it clear that he’s tired of the “Twittiots” on social media and their uninformed opinions.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“You used to actually have to be somebody to have an opinion, which meant you had to work your way into a position where your opinion mattered,” Harsin said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, don’t say anything until you’ve shown that you have the knowledge, the wisdom and a little bit of expertise to go out there and actually provide a valuable opinion.’ You don’t have to do that anymore.”

Fans were vocal on Twitter on Saturday while the Broncos’ offense put up a season-low 285 yards and struggled to run the ball and protect quarterback Chase Cord. They even called a player or two out by name, which Harsin took exception to.

“The endorphins kick when you read that text message or you read that comment about you that you played really well, and the next one, it might be something vulgar. You know, ‘blank you’ and all this stuff. ‘You suck,’ ” Harsin said. “No, you don’t, because you worked your whole life since you were 6 years old to be a Division I athlete and you’re there. You made it.”

Harsin pointed out the criticism isn’t limited to current players. Neither Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch nor Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison were immune to it when they suited up for the Broncos.

“I’m watching those two dudes play against each other (Sunday) night and Leighton tackling Alexander. Those two heard that stuff. Are you kidding me?” Harsin said. “Two of the best human beings in the world playing at the highest level at a craft that is so difficult to get into, and people still say negative things about them. It’s a joke.”

All outside criticism aside, Harsin did admit Monday that even though the Broncos are still in the race for a Mountain West title and a New Year’s Six bowl game, they have yet to put together a complete game this season.

“We’re 8-1 and we have not played our best football yet,” Harsin said.

Struggles in the trenches

Harsin said multiple times after Saturday’s game that the offensive line “got whupped,” and even blamed running back George Holani’s fumble on one such instance.

On Monday, he said there’s plenty of room for improvement in the trenches, but he praised the line as a unit that has overcome multiple injuries and shown growth as the season has gone on.

“With that group in particular, I’ve got really high expectations,” Harsin said. “They know it. I know it. When we’re not damn near perfect, then it’s not good enough. … That has nothing to do with anyone other than us. That’s our standard. That’s how we look at it.”

Boise State’s offensive line was expected to be a strength this season. The Broncos entered the fall as one of three teams in the country with all five starters returning.

That unit didn’t even last through the season opener. Right tackle John Ojukwu went down in the third quarter against Florida State. Left tackle Ezra Cleveland missed the Portland State game, and by the third week of the season senior John Molchon had played three different positions and redshirt freshmen Garrett Curran and Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez had made their first career starts.

Cleveland has returned to full strength, but Molchon missed the Broncos’ game against San Jose State.

Boise State’s offensive line took over the second half of the Broncos’ win over San Jose State, but they’re averaging 168.6 rushing yards a game, which ranks No. 61 nationally. And the line has given up 21 sacks, which ranks No. 10 in the Mountain West.

Despite its inconsistencies, Harsin said not to expect any changes on the offensive line Saturday against New Mexico (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).

“They’re all going to play. There ain’t nobody’s job at stake whatsoever, and they’re going to go out there and perform on Saturday, and you’ll see those guys step up and do their job,” Harsin said.

No update on injured starters

Harsin did not provide an update Monday on the Broncos’ injured starters, except to reiterate that none of their injuries are season ending.

After saying last week that he expected all injured players to play against Wyoming, running back Robert Mahone did not play against the Cowboys. Molchon and safety Kekoa Nawahine were both back on the field, though Nawahine split snaps with junior Jordan Happle.

Safety DeAndre Pierce went down in the second half Saturday after a collision with teammate Curtis Weaver. Pierce crawled to the Broncos’ sideline, and he did not return to the game.

NEW MEXICO AT NO. 19 BOISE STATE

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,367 turf), Boise

TV: ESPN2 (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 8-1 overall, 5-0 Mountain West; New Mexico 2-7, 0-5

Series: Boise State leads 9-1 (last meeting: Boise State won 45-14 in 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Vegas line: Boise State by 28

Weather: 53 degrees, mostly sunny, 6 mph wind