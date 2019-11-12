Boise State Football
Boise State football loses ground to top Group of Five teams in latest CFP ranking
The Boise State football team moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening.
The Broncos are coming off a 20-17 overtime win against Wyoming, and they’re back in Albertsons Stadium on Saturday against New Mexico (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).
For the second week in a row, Cincinnati (8-1) is the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five. After a 48-3 win over UConn, the Bearcats moved up three spots to No. 17.
Memphis (8-1), coming off a bye, moved up from No. 21 to No. 18. After it survived a 59-51 shootout against East Carolina on Saturday, SMU (9-1) dropped out of the top 25 and was replaced at No. 25 by Appalachian State (8-1), which is coming off a win over South Carolina.
The highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion gets a bid to the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (10 a.m., ESPN).
After Penn State’s loss on Saturday to Minnesota, the new top four is No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia. Alabama came in at No. 5, and Minnesota jumped up to No. 8.
