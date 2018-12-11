All-Idaho football: Big-time recruits, small-town heroes named state’s top players

Idaho’s high school football season saw a litany of jaw-dropping plays, monster performances and breakout stars. They came from every corner of the state, but six players kept popping up over and over again.
They appear together one final time as the All-Idaho Football Players of the Year.
The Idaho Statesman revealed the top player in each of the state’s classifications — 5A to 1A Division II — in a highlight reel above.
The 43rd edition of the All-Idaho teams run in Sunday’s newspaper honoring 270 of the state’s top players. But stay tuned as we release the teams online this week.
How the All-Idaho teams are chosen
The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach in the state, asking them to nominate players and vote for their classification’s All-Idaho team. The Idaho Statesman compiles and publishes the results.
