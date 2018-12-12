High School Football

4A All-Idaho football team led by a dynamic QB. See who else made the squad.

All-Idaho football players of the year | 2018

The 2018 All-Idaho high school football players of the year in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications. Coaches elected the all-state players. Music: "Giga Metal" by Loyalty Freak Music. From the Free Music Archive.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lan Larison, Vallivue

The Falcons’ three-year starting quarterback headlined 4A’s most potent offense (44.9 points per game). The 5-11, 174-pound junior lit the state on fire, accounting for 3,670 total yards (305 per game) and 44 TDs. He led 4A with 2,129 rushing yards at 10 yards per carry. And he added three INTs, a pick-six and two sacks as a safety.

“He might be the best player I have coached against,” Bishop Kelly’s 23-year coach Tim Brennan said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Meyer, Hillcrest

The Knights ran for an all-class record 580 yards in the state championship under their first-year coach.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Nathan Manning, Century

The junior forced opponents to defend deep, throwing for 2,007 yards and 23 TDs with four INTs.

RB: Oakley Hussey, Hillcrest

The senior slid into the backfield after an injury, getting most of his 1,306 yards and 14 TDs in just eight games.

RB: Allamar Alexander, Columbia

The Wildcats rode their 5-10, 180-pound senior workhorse for 300 carries, 2,122 yards and 33 TDs.

WR: Carson Smith, Middleton

The 6-foot, 150-pound senior led the 4A classification in catches (81), receiving yards (1,427) and touchdowns (22).

WR: Victor Santos, Jerome

The speedy and hard-nosed slot receiver finished his senior season with 62 catches for 1,070 yards and 15 TDs.

WR: Hudson Williams, Century

The senior technician hauled in big catch after big catch, finishing with 52 grabs for 589 yards and eight TDs.

OL: Ed Carle, Hillcrest

The 6-3, 235-pound senior paved the way for the Knights’ powerful run game that averaged 355 yards.

OL: Dakota Yorgensen, Hillcrest

Yorgensen (6-3, 240) paired with Carle to form the backbone of a ground game that led the Knights to a title.

OL: Garrett Rehberg, Bishop Kelly

The Knights’ senior left tackle towered over opponents at 6-6, 275 pounds and remains a college prospect.

OL: Gaard Memmelaar, Middleton

The first known commit of Washington’s 2020 class, the 6-5, 290-pound junior has dominated Idaho for years.

OL: Hudson Klundt, Twin Falls

The Bruins ran their offense behind the 6-4, 270-pound senior, whether he was at left guard or left tackle.

K: Neal Weber, Middleton

The senior wrapped up his career making 9-of-12 field goals, including a 57-yarder and four over 50 yards.

Defense

DL: Luke McLaughlin, Bishop Kelly

In seven games before a season-ending injury, the 6-2, 215-pound senior racked up 67 tackles and 10 sacks.

DL: Joel Cortez, Skyline

A repeat first-teamer, the 6-foot, 290-pound senior dominated double teams to finish with six sacks.

DL: Dakota Yorgensen, Hillcrest

The senior so thoroughly dominated the line of scrimmage he’s a first-team offensive and defensive lineman.

LB: Jordan Peterson, Hillcrest

The senior outside linebacker anchored the state’s top defense with 100 tackles and a 4A-leading 18 sacks.

LB: Nick Layland, Skyline

A sideline-to-sideline player, his nose for the ball allowed the senior to finish with 105 tackles and 10 sacks.

LB: Mike Stone, Bishop Kelly

The senior leader of BK’s stout defense lived in the backfield, finishing with eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

LB: Adam Ames, Century

The 6-2, 195-pound senior ate up ground like a safety but carried a big stick and racked up 88 tackles.

DB: Kyle Austin, Hillcrest

The state-title winning senior quarterback also quarterbacked the state’s most stingy defense (13.5 ppg).

DB: Austin Steblay, Middleton

The two-year starter and senior had a hand in a little bit of everything for the Vikings’ defense.

DB: Jesse Mark, Canyon Ridge

An old-school safety, the senior brought a physical presence, forcing three fumbles and nabbing six INTs.

DB: Jace Mann, Nampa

Opposing QBs avoided the junior, but he still led 4A with nine INTs in nine games, including four pick-sixes.

P: Nick McAdam, Pocatello

The senior averaged 43 yards per punt and pinned opponents inside the 10-yard line 10 times.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Player

Year

School

QB:

Dallas Hagler

Jr.

Middleton

RB:

Colter May

Sr.

Minico

RB:

Cameron Conrad

Sr.

Idaho Falls

WR:

Trae Henry

Sr.

Hillcrest

WR:

Jayden Moran

Sr.

Vallivue

WR:

Klay Profit

Sr.

Mountain Home

OL:

Anthony Land

Sr.

Century

OL:

Parker Reynolds

Sr.

Skyline

OL:

Daniel Sanchez

Sr.

Vallivue

OL:

Dylan Quigley

Jr.

Twin Falls

OL:

Nathan Millward

Sr.

Pocatello

K:

Connor Slack

Sr.

Century

DEFENSE

Player

Year

School

DL:

Michael Cox

Sr.

Columbia

DL:

Adam Nichols

Sr.

Bishop Kelly

DL:

Mason Harwood

Sr.

Minico

LB:

Brian Jackson

Sr.

Pocatello

LB:

Cobe Lehman

Sr.

Vallivue

LB:

Austin Tetrault

Sr.

Mountain Home

LB:

Jake Beitia

Jr.

Middleton

DB:

Francisco Paz

Sr.

Minico

DB:

Xander Bariger

Sr.

Twin Falls

DB:

Matt Heilman

Sr.

Bishop Kelly

DB:

Nehemiah Parker

Sr.

Mountain Home

P:

Neal Weber

Sr.

Middleton

Michael Lycklama

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.

