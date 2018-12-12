4A All-Idaho football team led by a dynamic QB. See who else made the squad.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lan Larison, Vallivue
The Falcons’ three-year starting quarterback headlined 4A’s most potent offense (44.9 points per game). The 5-11, 174-pound junior lit the state on fire, accounting for 3,670 total yards (305 per game) and 44 TDs. He led 4A with 2,129 rushing yards at 10 yards per carry. And he added three INTs, a pick-six and two sacks as a safety.
“He might be the best player I have coached against,” Bishop Kelly’s 23-year coach Tim Brennan said.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kevin Meyer, Hillcrest
The Knights ran for an all-class record 580 yards in the state championship under their first-year coach.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Nathan Manning, Century
The junior forced opponents to defend deep, throwing for 2,007 yards and 23 TDs with four INTs.
RB: Oakley Hussey, Hillcrest
The senior slid into the backfield after an injury, getting most of his 1,306 yards and 14 TDs in just eight games.
RB: Allamar Alexander, Columbia
The Wildcats rode their 5-10, 180-pound senior workhorse for 300 carries, 2,122 yards and 33 TDs.
WR: Carson Smith, Middleton
The 6-foot, 150-pound senior led the 4A classification in catches (81), receiving yards (1,427) and touchdowns (22).
WR: Victor Santos, Jerome
The speedy and hard-nosed slot receiver finished his senior season with 62 catches for 1,070 yards and 15 TDs.
WR: Hudson Williams, Century
The senior technician hauled in big catch after big catch, finishing with 52 grabs for 589 yards and eight TDs.
OL: Ed Carle, Hillcrest
The 6-3, 235-pound senior paved the way for the Knights’ powerful run game that averaged 355 yards.
OL: Dakota Yorgensen, Hillcrest
Yorgensen (6-3, 240) paired with Carle to form the backbone of a ground game that led the Knights to a title.
OL: Garrett Rehberg, Bishop Kelly
The Knights’ senior left tackle towered over opponents at 6-6, 275 pounds and remains a college prospect.
OL: Gaard Memmelaar, Middleton
The first known commit of Washington’s 2020 class, the 6-5, 290-pound junior has dominated Idaho for years.
OL: Hudson Klundt, Twin Falls
The Bruins ran their offense behind the 6-4, 270-pound senior, whether he was at left guard or left tackle.
K: Neal Weber, Middleton
The senior wrapped up his career making 9-of-12 field goals, including a 57-yarder and four over 50 yards.
Defense
DL: Luke McLaughlin, Bishop Kelly
In seven games before a season-ending injury, the 6-2, 215-pound senior racked up 67 tackles and 10 sacks.
DL: Joel Cortez, Skyline
A repeat first-teamer, the 6-foot, 290-pound senior dominated double teams to finish with six sacks.
DL: Dakota Yorgensen, Hillcrest
The senior so thoroughly dominated the line of scrimmage he’s a first-team offensive and defensive lineman.
LB: Jordan Peterson, Hillcrest
The senior outside linebacker anchored the state’s top defense with 100 tackles and a 4A-leading 18 sacks.
LB: Nick Layland, Skyline
A sideline-to-sideline player, his nose for the ball allowed the senior to finish with 105 tackles and 10 sacks.
LB: Mike Stone, Bishop Kelly
The senior leader of BK’s stout defense lived in the backfield, finishing with eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
LB: Adam Ames, Century
The 6-2, 195-pound senior ate up ground like a safety but carried a big stick and racked up 88 tackles.
DB: Kyle Austin, Hillcrest
The state-title winning senior quarterback also quarterbacked the state’s most stingy defense (13.5 ppg).
DB: Austin Steblay, Middleton
The two-year starter and senior had a hand in a little bit of everything for the Vikings’ defense.
DB: Jesse Mark, Canyon Ridge
An old-school safety, the senior brought a physical presence, forcing three fumbles and nabbing six INTs.
DB: Jace Mann, Nampa
Opposing QBs avoided the junior, but he still led 4A with nine INTs in nine games, including four pick-sixes.
P: Nick McAdam, Pocatello
The senior averaged 43 yards per punt and pinned opponents inside the 10-yard line 10 times.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB:
Dallas Hagler
Jr.
Middleton
RB:
Colter May
Sr.
Minico
RB:
Cameron Conrad
Sr.
Idaho Falls
WR:
Trae Henry
Sr.
Hillcrest
WR:
Jayden Moran
Sr.
Vallivue
WR:
Klay Profit
Sr.
Mountain Home
OL:
Anthony Land
Sr.
Century
OL:
Parker Reynolds
Sr.
Skyline
OL:
Daniel Sanchez
Sr.
Vallivue
OL:
Dylan Quigley
Jr.
Twin Falls
OL:
Nathan Millward
Sr.
Pocatello
K:
Connor Slack
Sr.
Century
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL:
Michael Cox
Sr.
Columbia
DL:
Adam Nichols
Sr.
Bishop Kelly
DL:
Mason Harwood
Sr.
Minico
LB:
Brian Jackson
Sr.
Pocatello
LB:
Cobe Lehman
Sr.
Vallivue
LB:
Austin Tetrault
Sr.
Mountain Home
LB:
Jake Beitia
Jr.
Middleton
DB:
Francisco Paz
Sr.
Minico
DB:
Xander Bariger
Sr.
Twin Falls
DB:
Matt Heilman
Sr.
Bishop Kelly
DB:
Nehemiah Parker
Sr.
Mountain Home
P:
Neal Weber
Sr.
Middleton
