Idaho’s 8-man football loaded with talent, too. The best made the 1A Division I All-Idaho team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jason Hardy, Valley
A first-team QB last season, the 5-8, 150-pound senior led the Vikings to a state title. He racked up 3,751 total yards and 51 TDs, including 24 through the air and 27 on the ground. He also had 69 tackles and five INTs on defense, and served as the Vikings’ punter.
“He’s an electric player,” Wilder coach Kyle DalSoglio said. “He makes it basically impossible to stop them offensively.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ryon Jarvis, Valley
He won a state title as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2015, then added his own this season.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Spencer Schumacher, Prairie
At 6-4, 240 pounds, the senior accounted for 29 TDs but is committed to Montana Tech as a defensive lineman.
RB: Zack Gomez, Valley
The state champ’s go-to ball carrier, the 5-8, 180-pound senior ran for 1,299 yards and 19 TDs.
RB: Cutler Erickson, Raft River
No one could catch the senior once he got into the open field. He ran for 1,428 yards and 15 TDs.
WR: Kendall Leighton, Lapwai
The 6-3 senior is on the first team for the third time after turning 52 catches into 1,254 yards and 19 TDs.
WR: Jake Pulsipher, Oakley
A threat catching and running, the senior finished with 1,952 yards and 19 TDs on 177 touches (11 yards per touch).
OL: Carson Schmidt, Prairie
The 6-1, 205-pound senior and three-year starter dominated in the trenches and pulling out wide on sweeps.
OL: Jacob Schilz, Valley
The Vikings ran for 278.6 yards per game thanks to the 5-11, 190-pound senior who played every line position.
OL: Travis Barnard, Oakley
The 6-1, 190-pound senior cleared the way inside but really shined clobbering obstacles on the edge.
K: Austin Ollar, Challis
The junior made 10-of-12 PATs and helped create seven fumbles by forcing returners to chase directional kicks.
Defense
DL: Collin Tvrdy, Valley
The high motor for the 6-1, 245-pound junior allowed him to rack up 108 tackles, 16 for a loss, and eight sacks.
DL: Travis Barnard, Oakley
A first-teamer on both lines, the edge rusher harassed QBs to the tune of 18 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
DL: Layten Gould, Kamiah
A second-team offensive lineman, the 6-4, 240-pound junior tallied 108 tackles despite constant double teams.
LB: Austin Bedke, Oakley
A sideline-to-sideline linebacker, the 6-foot, 220-pound senior repeats on the first team with 129 tackles.
LB: Nic Anderson, Valley
Even with only a two-man line to protect him, the 6-3, 200-pound senior had 125 tackles and forced four fumbles.
LB: Caleb McWilliams, Prairie
The senior excelled shedding blockers and made nine tackles for a loss from his position in the middle.
DB: Jake Pulsipher, Oakley
The first-team receiver also knocked down 18 passes and made seven INTs, three he returned for TDs.
DB: Chandler Jones, Oakley
The junior dominated in press coverage on an island, making six interceptions with two pick-sixes.
P: Jace Summers, Clearwater Valley
The Rams could always rely on the junior to flip the field as he averaged 44.6 yards per punt.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB:
Tate Cranney
Sr.
Oakley
RB:
Tuiaana Moliga
Sr.
Lapwai
RB:
Mitchell Cotant
Sr.
Challis
WR:
Zane Mussmann
Sr.
Valley
WR:
Norman Gonzalez
Jr.
Wilder
OL:
Layten Gould
Jr.
Kamiah
OL:
Blaine Ammar
Sr.
Challis
OL:
Dillon Sperber
Jr.
Genesee
K:
Braven Wadsworth
Sr.
Oakley
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL:
Spencer Schumacher
Sr.
Prairie
DL:
Carson Schmidt
Sr.
Prairie
DL:
Blaine Ammar
Sr.
Challis
LB:
Mitchell Cotant
Sr.
Challis
LB:
Tuiaana Moliga
Sr.
Lapwai
LB:
Jace Summers
Jr.
Clearwater V.
DB:
Payton Sobotta
Sr.
Lapwai
DB:
Dylan Schumacher
Sr.
Prairie
P:
Braven Wadsworth
Sr.
Oakley
