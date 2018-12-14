High School Football

Idaho’s 8-man football loaded with talent, too. The best made the 1A Division I All-Idaho team.

By Michael Lycklama

December 14, 2018 11:07 AM

All-Idaho football players of the year | 2018

The 2018 All-Idaho high school football players of the year in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications. Coaches elected the all-state players. Music: "Giga Metal" by Loyalty Freak Music. From the Free Music Archive.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jason Hardy, Valley

A first-team QB last season, the 5-8, 150-pound senior led the Vikings to a state title. He racked up 3,751 total yards and 51 TDs, including 24 through the air and 27 on the ground. He also had 69 tackles and five INTs on defense, and served as the Vikings’ punter.

“He’s an electric player,” Wilder coach Kyle DalSoglio said. “He makes it basically impossible to stop them offensively.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryon Jarvis, Valley

He won a state title as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2015, then added his own this season.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Spencer Schumacher, Prairie

At 6-4, 240 pounds, the senior accounted for 29 TDs but is committed to Montana Tech as a defensive lineman.

RB: Zack Gomez, Valley

The state champ’s go-to ball carrier, the 5-8, 180-pound senior ran for 1,299 yards and 19 TDs.

RB: Cutler Erickson, Raft River

No one could catch the senior once he got into the open field. He ran for 1,428 yards and 15 TDs.

WR: Kendall Leighton, Lapwai

The 6-3 senior is on the first team for the third time after turning 52 catches into 1,254 yards and 19 TDs.

WR: Jake Pulsipher, Oakley

A threat catching and running, the senior finished with 1,952 yards and 19 TDs on 177 touches (11 yards per touch).

OL: Carson Schmidt, Prairie

The 6-1, 205-pound senior and three-year starter dominated in the trenches and pulling out wide on sweeps.

OL: Jacob Schilz, Valley

The Vikings ran for 278.6 yards per game thanks to the 5-11, 190-pound senior who played every line position.

OL: Travis Barnard, Oakley

The 6-1, 190-pound senior cleared the way inside but really shined clobbering obstacles on the edge.

K: Austin Ollar, Challis

The junior made 10-of-12 PATs and helped create seven fumbles by forcing returners to chase directional kicks.

Defense

DL: Collin Tvrdy, Valley

The high motor for the 6-1, 245-pound junior allowed him to rack up 108 tackles, 16 for a loss, and eight sacks.

DL: Travis Barnard, Oakley

A first-teamer on both lines, the edge rusher harassed QBs to the tune of 18 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

DL: Layten Gould, Kamiah

A second-team offensive lineman, the 6-4, 240-pound junior tallied 108 tackles despite constant double teams.

LB: Austin Bedke, Oakley

A sideline-to-sideline linebacker, the 6-foot, 220-pound senior repeats on the first team with 129 tackles.

LB: Nic Anderson, Valley

Even with only a two-man line to protect him, the 6-3, 200-pound senior had 125 tackles and forced four fumbles.

LB: Caleb McWilliams, Prairie

The senior excelled shedding blockers and made nine tackles for a loss from his position in the middle.

DB: Jake Pulsipher, Oakley

The first-team receiver also knocked down 18 passes and made seven INTs, three he returned for TDs.

DB: Chandler Jones, Oakley

The junior dominated in press coverage on an island, making six interceptions with two pick-sixes.

P: Jace Summers, Clearwater Valley

The Rams could always rely on the junior to flip the field as he averaged 44.6 yards per punt.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Player

Year

School

QB:

Tate Cranney

Sr.

Oakley

RB:

Tuiaana Moliga

Sr.

Lapwai

RB:

Mitchell Cotant

Sr.

Challis

WR:

Zane Mussmann

Sr.

Valley

WR:

Norman Gonzalez

Jr.

Wilder

OL:

Layten Gould

Jr.

Kamiah

OL:

Blaine Ammar

Sr.

Challis

OL:

Dillon Sperber

Jr.

Genesee

K:

Braven Wadsworth

Sr.

Oakley

DEFENSE

Player

Year

School

DL:

Spencer Schumacher

Sr.

Prairie

DL:

Carson Schmidt

Sr.

Prairie

DL:

Blaine Ammar

Sr.

Challis

LB:

Mitchell Cotant

Sr.

Challis

LB:

Tuiaana Moliga

Sr.

Lapwai

LB:

Jace Summers

Jr.

Clearwater V.

DB:

Payton Sobotta

Sr.

Lapwai

DB:

Dylan Schumacher

Sr.

Prairie

P:

Braven Wadsworth

Sr.

Oakley

