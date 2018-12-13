3A All-Idaho football team names the best from every corner of the state

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem
The Diggers’ quarterback did whatever it took to win. The 6-1, 190-pound senior read and took what defenses gave him to lead Sugar-Salem to its first state title. He could pick teams apart through the air (1,580 yards, 17 TDs, three INTs) or on the ground (485 yards, 12 TDs.)
“He led his team to the state championship, and he did it with his leadership and control of the offense,” Kimberly coach Rich Bishop said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem
The son of a five-time state champion coach won his first title, and the first in program history.
[Related: 5A All-Idaho team | 4A All-Idaho team]
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Shane Jennings, Gooding
A repeat first-teamer, the junior accounted for 3,600 total yards (2,593 passing, 1,007 rushing) and 47 TDs.
RB: Mason Kincheloe, Homedale
The senior ran for 1,800 yards and 23 TDs, including 211 yards per game in the state playoffs.
RB: McKade Huft, Kimberly
An all-state pick for the third time, he saved his best for his junior year with 2,210 total yards and 30 TDs.
WR: Cayden Loveland, Gooding
Despite constant double teams, the 6-4 senior led 3A in catches (70), yards (1,469) and TD catches (21).
WR: Blake Phillips, Kimberly
Always a big-play threat, the senior averaged 21.6 yards per catch and finished with 1,375 all-purpose yards.
WR: Carson Brown, Homedale
The senior ran smooth, clean routes to get open and haul in 64 catches for 1,086 yards and 18 TDs.
OL: Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem
The state champ’s top lineman, the 5-10, 275-pound junior showcased his athleticism in the Diggers’ Wing-T.
OL: Clayton Wolfe, Homedale
A steady and consistent force, the 6-1, 265-pound senior didn’t allow a sack in more than 250 pass attempts.
OL: Lane Atkins, Homedale
The 6-2, 270-pound senior tackle anchored the Trojans’ run game and never allowed a rusher to get to his QB.
OL: Weston Jeffries, Fruitland
“He is as good as any sophomore we have had,” Fruitland’s Ryan Tracy said of Jeffries, who had 25 pancakes.
OL: Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem
The 6-2, 215-pound senior guard paved the way for the Diggers to average 43.7 points and 395.4 yards per game.
K: Austin Walker, Kimberly
The junior racked up 25 touchbacks, converted 30 PATs and had a long field goal of 43 yards.
Defense
DL: Jake McGinnis, Gooding
The Idaho State commit and 6-3, 295-pound senior made the first team for the third straight season.
DL: Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem
A first-teamer on both lines, he absorbed double and triple teams to clog the middle and still made 55 tackles.
DL: Hayden Crapo, Sugar-Salem
The senior and converted defensive back had 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss while setting the edge.
LB: Jonathon Fagen, Fruitland
The national wrestling champ wraps up his career on the first team for the third time (second at linebacker).
LB: Browning Bennion, Sugar-Salem
The 5-10, 195-pound junior led a defense that only allowed 181.7 yards and 11 points per game.
LB: Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem
The Diggers’ three-year starter at middle linebacker made 68 stops as a senior, including 13 for a loss.
LB: Spencer Fisher, Homedale
Only a junior, he led the state runner-up in tackles (85), sacks (nine) and bone-crunching hits.
DB: Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem
The senior played four games with a cast after breaking his thumb but still nabbed four INTs.
DB: Cole Eiguren, Fruitland
The Grizzlies’ do-everything senior quarterback brought leadership and a nasty streak at safety.
DB: Blake Phillips, Kimberly
The first-team receiver showed his ball skills on defense, too, grabbing four INTs and breaking up 22 passes.
DB: Cayden Loveland, Gooding
Another first-team receiver, the safety locked down the state’s top receivers with five INTs and two pick-sixes.
P: Angel Magana, Weiser
The junior averaged 42 yards per punt with a long of 68 after winning first-team kicker honors in 2017.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB:
Daniel Uranga
Jr.
Homedale
RB:
Payton Campbell
Sr.
Marsh Valley
RB:
Kyler Yancey
Sr.
South Fremont
WR:
Gerohm Rihari
Sr.
Sugar-Salem
WR:
Chase Gardom
Sr.
Timberlake
WR:
Ethan Warner
Sr.
Sugar-Salem
OL:
Jordan Dodge
Sr.
South Fremont
OL:
Gavino Gaspar
Sr.
Gooding
OL:
Ben Schraeder
Sr.
Timberlake
OL:
Anthony Harrison
Sr.
Snake River
OL:
Rex Ward
Sr.
Kimberly
K:
Angel Magana
Jr.
Weiser
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL:
Brisyn Cutburth
Sr.
Fruitland
DL:
Clayton Wolfe
Sr.
Homedale
DL:
Tanner Branson
Sr.
Marsh Valley
LB:
Jake Collett
Jr.
Homedale
LB:
AJ Garrell
Jr.
Kimberly
LB:
Justin Lehto
Jr.
Kellogg
LB:
Brayden Roe
Sr.
Gooding
DB:
Chase Gardom
Sr.
Timberlake
DB:
Carson Brown
Sr.
Homedale
DB:
Riley Thurber
Jr.
Sugar-Salem
DB:
Brady Metcalf
Sr.
Gooding
P:
Hadley Miller
Jr.
Sugar-Salem
Comments