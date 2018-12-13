High School Football

3A All-Idaho football team names the best from every corner of the state

By Michael Lycklama

December 13, 2018 08:27 PM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem

The Diggers’ quarterback did whatever it took to win. The 6-1, 190-pound senior read and took what defenses gave him to lead Sugar-Salem to its first state title. He could pick teams apart through the air (1,580 yards, 17 TDs, three INTs) or on the ground (485 yards, 12 TDs.)

“He led his team to the state championship, and he did it with his leadership and control of the offense,” Kimberly coach Rich Bishop said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem

The son of a five-time state champion coach won his first title, and the first in program history.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Shane Jennings, Gooding

A repeat first-teamer, the junior accounted for 3,600 total yards (2,593 passing, 1,007 rushing) and 47 TDs.

RB: Mason Kincheloe, Homedale

The senior ran for 1,800 yards and 23 TDs, including 211 yards per game in the state playoffs.

RB: McKade Huft, Kimberly

An all-state pick for the third time, he saved his best for his junior year with 2,210 total yards and 30 TDs.

WR: Cayden Loveland, Gooding

Despite constant double teams, the 6-4 senior led 3A in catches (70), yards (1,469) and TD catches (21).

WR: Blake Phillips, Kimberly

Always a big-play threat, the senior averaged 21.6 yards per catch and finished with 1,375 all-purpose yards.

WR: Carson Brown, Homedale

The senior ran smooth, clean routes to get open and haul in 64 catches for 1,086 yards and 18 TDs.

OL: Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem

The state champ’s top lineman, the 5-10, 275-pound junior showcased his athleticism in the Diggers’ Wing-T.

OL: Clayton Wolfe, Homedale

A steady and consistent force, the 6-1, 265-pound senior didn’t allow a sack in more than 250 pass attempts.

OL: Lane Atkins, Homedale

The 6-2, 270-pound senior tackle anchored the Trojans’ run game and never allowed a rusher to get to his QB.

OL: Weston Jeffries, Fruitland

“He is as good as any sophomore we have had,” Fruitland’s Ryan Tracy said of Jeffries, who had 25 pancakes.

OL: Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem

The 6-2, 215-pound senior guard paved the way for the Diggers to average 43.7 points and 395.4 yards per game.

K: Austin Walker, Kimberly

The junior racked up 25 touchbacks, converted 30 PATs and had a long field goal of 43 yards.

Defense

DL: Jake McGinnis, Gooding

The Idaho State commit and 6-3, 295-pound senior made the first team for the third straight season.

DL: Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem

A first-teamer on both lines, he absorbed double and triple teams to clog the middle and still made 55 tackles.

DL: Hayden Crapo, Sugar-Salem

The senior and converted defensive back had 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss while setting the edge.

LB: Jonathon Fagen, Fruitland

The national wrestling champ wraps up his career on the first team for the third time (second at linebacker).

LB: Browning Bennion, Sugar-Salem

The 5-10, 195-pound junior led a defense that only allowed 181.7 yards and 11 points per game.

LB: Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem

The Diggers’ three-year starter at middle linebacker made 68 stops as a senior, including 13 for a loss.

LB: Spencer Fisher, Homedale

Only a junior, he led the state runner-up in tackles (85), sacks (nine) and bone-crunching hits.

DB: Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem

The senior played four games with a cast after breaking his thumb but still nabbed four INTs.

DB: Cole Eiguren, Fruitland

The Grizzlies’ do-everything senior quarterback brought leadership and a nasty streak at safety.

DB: Blake Phillips, Kimberly

The first-team receiver showed his ball skills on defense, too, grabbing four INTs and breaking up 22 passes.

DB: Cayden Loveland, Gooding

Another first-team receiver, the safety locked down the state’s top receivers with five INTs and two pick-sixes.

P: Angel Magana, Weiser

The junior averaged 42 yards per punt with a long of 68 after winning first-team kicker honors in 2017.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Player

Year

School

QB:

Daniel Uranga

Jr.

Homedale

RB:

Payton Campbell

Sr.

Marsh Valley

RB:

Kyler Yancey

Sr.

South Fremont

WR:

Gerohm Rihari

Sr.

Sugar-Salem

WR:

Chase Gardom

Sr.

Timberlake

WR:

Ethan Warner

Sr.

Sugar-Salem

OL:

Jordan Dodge

Sr.

South Fremont

OL:

Gavino Gaspar

Sr.

Gooding

OL:

Ben Schraeder

Sr.

Timberlake

OL:

Anthony Harrison

Sr.

Snake River

OL:

Rex Ward

Sr.

Kimberly

K:

Angel Magana

Jr.

Weiser

DEFENSE

Player

Year

School

DL:

Brisyn Cutburth

Sr.

Fruitland

DL:

Clayton Wolfe

Sr.

Homedale

DL:

Tanner Branson

Sr.

Marsh Valley

LB:

Jake Collett

Jr.

Homedale

LB:

AJ Garrell

Jr.

Kimberly

LB:

Justin Lehto

Jr.

Kellogg

LB:

Brayden Roe

Sr.

Gooding

DB:

Chase Gardom

Sr.

Timberlake

DB:

Carson Brown

Sr.

Homedale

DB:

Riley Thurber

Jr.

Sugar-Salem

DB:

Brady Metcalf

Sr.

Gooding

P:

Hadley Miller

Jr.

Sugar-Salem

