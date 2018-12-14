High School Football

Future Boise State running back headlines 2A All-Idaho football team. Meet the full squad.

By Michael Lycklama

December 14, 2018 11:07 AM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Keegan Duncan, Declo

The Boise State commit and three-star recruit repeats as player of the year after racking up 51 total TDs and capping his career with back-to-back titles. The 6-3, 220-pound senior racked up 3,620 all-purpose yards, including 2,041 on the ground at 15.7 yards per carry.

“Keegan was like Bo Jackson from the old Tecmo Bowl video game,” St. Maries coach Craig Tefft said. “(He’s) on another level.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Lenz, North Fremont

The dual football/girls basketball coach led the program to its first state title game since 1989.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont

The senior ran for 1,323 yards and 23 TDs, adding 489 passing yards and 9 TDs to lead the Huskies to new heights.

RB: Enoch Ward, West Side

A first-team receiver last year, the senior was a dual threat again, finishing with 1,462 total yards and 25 TDs.

RB: Riggen Cordingley, North Fremont

The thunder to Hawkes’ lightning, the junior powered his way to 1,328 rushing yards and 17 TDs.

WR: Noah Ormsby, McCall-Donnelly

The 6-2, 190-pound junior broke games open all year to tally 27 catches for 411 yards and seven TDs.

WR: Booker Bush, Grangeville

A repeat first-teamer, the senior nearly doubled 2A’s next closest receiver with 75 catches for 1,217 yards and 20 TDs.

TE: Paul Wynn, North Fremont

The 6-foot, 180-pound junior was the best blocker on a team that ran for 365.9 yards per game.

OL: Tyson Matthews, Declo

A back-to-back first teamer, the 5-11, 220-pound senior made every call along the Hornets’ front as a tackle.

OL: Spencer Watson, Aberdeen

No 2A team could match the 6-7, 310-pound senior, who brushed aside defenders at will all season.

OL: Drew Hill, North Fremont

The fleet-footed, 175-pound senior flew in and around the line to power the Huskies’ traps and sweeps.

OL: Jack Moser, West Side

The Pirates averaged 6 yards per carry thanks to the 5-10, 200-pound senior, a first-teamer for the second time.

OL: Zack Forsmann, Grangeville

The junior only had one bad shotgun snap all season and has college-ready size at 6-2, 280 pounds.

K: Marino Vedova, West Side

The senior placed nearly every kickoff inside the 5-yard line and converted 43-of-52 PATs.

Defense

DL: Jack Moser, West Side

A two-way, first-team pick, he finished the season with 57 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

DL: Spencer Watson, Aberdeen

Opponents double- and tripled-team him all season but he still racked up 43 tackles, 14 for a loss.

DL: Paul Wynn, North Fremont

The Nuke Conference Defensive Player of the Year rotated between end and linebacker to neutralize opponents.

LB: Riggen Cordingley, North Fremont

The first-team running back also shined on defense, making 133 tackles with his quick instincts.

LB: McKay Breshears, Declo

The senior QB’s true home was on defense, where he racked up 67 tackles despite mercy-rule wins.

LB: Noah Kaschmitter, Grangeville

The senior and Montana commit battled injuries but still finished with 80.5 tackles, nine for a loss.

LB: Jake Moser, West Side

Knee surgery limited the senior early. But he dominated in limited action to repeat as a first-team selection.

DB: Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont

A two-way threat, the quarterback also had 92 tackles and picked off seven passes, tying a school record.

DB: Dillon Robinson, West Side

Quarterbacks avoided his side of the field, yet the senior still nabbed nine INTs to repeat as first-team pick.

DB: Colton Mecham, Firth

The 5-10, 170-pound senior delivered big hits (25 tackles) and excelled in coverage too (three INTs).

DB: Arik Zeller, Ririe

Not many passes fly around the Nuke, but the senior grabbed eight picks when opponents took to the air.

P: Pete Knudson, McCall-Donnelly

The junior QB averaged 43.3 yards per punt and topped 65 yards three times this season.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Player

Year

School

QB:

Tescher Harris

Jr.

Grangeville

RB:

Blake Oberhansley

Sr.

North Fremont

RB:

Noah Kaschmitter

Sr.

Grangeville

WR:

Blake Darr

Sr.

Grangeville

TE:

Brandon Stump

Sr.

Grangeville

TE:

Caleb Moore

Sr.

Declo

OL:

Mitchell Spence

Sr.

Aberdeen

OL:

Hayeden Hood

Jr.

North Fremont

OL:

Dan Howard

Sr.

St. Maries

OL:

Dawson Osterhout

Jr.

Declo

OL:

Nick Woods

Sr.

New Plymouth

K:

Abel Santana

Sr.

Declo

DEFENSE

Player

Year

School

DL:

Brigham Cook

Sr.

West Side

DL:

Dawson Osterhout

Jr.

Declo

DL:

Brandon Stump

Sr.

Grangeville

LB:

Enoch Ward

Sr.

West Side

LB:

Tyson Matthews

Sr.

Declo

LB:

Tuff Bentz

Jr.

McCall-Donnelly

LB:

Todd Hunsaker

Jr.

Soda Springs

DB:

Roman Conder

Sr.

Cole Valley Christian

DB:

Dillon Jacobs

Sr.

West Jefferson

DB:

Dallin Forsgren

Sr.

Melba

DB:

Chris Hansen

Sr.

North Fremont

P:

Stockton Brown

Sr.

West Side

