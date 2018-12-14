Future Boise State running back headlines 2A All-Idaho football team. Meet the full squad.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Keegan Duncan, Declo
The Boise State commit and three-star recruit repeats as player of the year after racking up 51 total TDs and capping his career with back-to-back titles. The 6-3, 220-pound senior racked up 3,620 all-purpose yards, including 2,041 on the ground at 15.7 yards per carry.
“Keegan was like Bo Jackson from the old Tecmo Bowl video game,” St. Maries coach Craig Tefft said. “(He’s) on another level.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ben Lenz, North Fremont
The dual football/girls basketball coach led the program to its first state title game since 1989.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont
The senior ran for 1,323 yards and 23 TDs, adding 489 passing yards and 9 TDs to lead the Huskies to new heights.
RB: Enoch Ward, West Side
A first-team receiver last year, the senior was a dual threat again, finishing with 1,462 total yards and 25 TDs.
RB: Riggen Cordingley, North Fremont
The thunder to Hawkes’ lightning, the junior powered his way to 1,328 rushing yards and 17 TDs.
WR: Noah Ormsby, McCall-Donnelly
The 6-2, 190-pound junior broke games open all year to tally 27 catches for 411 yards and seven TDs.
WR: Booker Bush, Grangeville
A repeat first-teamer, the senior nearly doubled 2A’s next closest receiver with 75 catches for 1,217 yards and 20 TDs.
TE: Paul Wynn, North Fremont
The 6-foot, 180-pound junior was the best blocker on a team that ran for 365.9 yards per game.
OL: Tyson Matthews, Declo
A back-to-back first teamer, the 5-11, 220-pound senior made every call along the Hornets’ front as a tackle.
OL: Spencer Watson, Aberdeen
No 2A team could match the 6-7, 310-pound senior, who brushed aside defenders at will all season.
OL: Drew Hill, North Fremont
The fleet-footed, 175-pound senior flew in and around the line to power the Huskies’ traps and sweeps.
OL: Jack Moser, West Side
The Pirates averaged 6 yards per carry thanks to the 5-10, 200-pound senior, a first-teamer for the second time.
OL: Zack Forsmann, Grangeville
The junior only had one bad shotgun snap all season and has college-ready size at 6-2, 280 pounds.
K: Marino Vedova, West Side
The senior placed nearly every kickoff inside the 5-yard line and converted 43-of-52 PATs.
Defense
DL: Jack Moser, West Side
A two-way, first-team pick, he finished the season with 57 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.
DL: Spencer Watson, Aberdeen
Opponents double- and tripled-team him all season but he still racked up 43 tackles, 14 for a loss.
DL: Paul Wynn, North Fremont
The Nuke Conference Defensive Player of the Year rotated between end and linebacker to neutralize opponents.
LB: Riggen Cordingley, North Fremont
The first-team running back also shined on defense, making 133 tackles with his quick instincts.
LB: McKay Breshears, Declo
The senior QB’s true home was on defense, where he racked up 67 tackles despite mercy-rule wins.
LB: Noah Kaschmitter, Grangeville
The senior and Montana commit battled injuries but still finished with 80.5 tackles, nine for a loss.
LB: Jake Moser, West Side
Knee surgery limited the senior early. But he dominated in limited action to repeat as a first-team selection.
DB: Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont
A two-way threat, the quarterback also had 92 tackles and picked off seven passes, tying a school record.
DB: Dillon Robinson, West Side
Quarterbacks avoided his side of the field, yet the senior still nabbed nine INTs to repeat as first-team pick.
DB: Colton Mecham, Firth
The 5-10, 170-pound senior delivered big hits (25 tackles) and excelled in coverage too (three INTs).
DB: Arik Zeller, Ririe
Not many passes fly around the Nuke, but the senior grabbed eight picks when opponents took to the air.
P: Pete Knudson, McCall-Donnelly
The junior QB averaged 43.3 yards per punt and topped 65 yards three times this season.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB:
Tescher Harris
Jr.
Grangeville
RB:
Blake Oberhansley
Sr.
North Fremont
RB:
Noah Kaschmitter
Sr.
Grangeville
WR:
Blake Darr
Sr.
Grangeville
TE:
Brandon Stump
Sr.
Grangeville
TE:
Caleb Moore
Sr.
Declo
OL:
Mitchell Spence
Sr.
Aberdeen
OL:
Hayeden Hood
Jr.
North Fremont
OL:
Dan Howard
Sr.
St. Maries
OL:
Dawson Osterhout
Jr.
Declo
OL:
Nick Woods
Sr.
New Plymouth
K:
Abel Santana
Sr.
Declo
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL:
Brigham Cook
Sr.
West Side
DL:
Dawson Osterhout
Jr.
Declo
DL:
Brandon Stump
Sr.
Grangeville
LB:
Enoch Ward
Sr.
West Side
LB:
Tyson Matthews
Sr.
Declo
LB:
Tuff Bentz
Jr.
McCall-Donnelly
LB:
Todd Hunsaker
Jr.
Soda Springs
DB:
Roman Conder
Sr.
Cole Valley Christian
DB:
Dillon Jacobs
Sr.
West Jefferson
DB:
Dallin Forsgren
Sr.
Melba
DB:
Chris Hansen
Sr.
North Fremont
P:
Stockton Brown
Sr.
West Side
