High School Football

1A Division II All-Idaho football honors the state’s best small-town players

By Michael Lycklama

December 14, 2018 11:08 AM

All-Idaho football players of the year | 2018

The 2018 All-Idaho high school football players of the year in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications. Coaches elected the all-state players. Music: "Giga Metal" by Loyalty Freak Music. From the Free Music Archive.
By
Up Next
The 2018 All-Idaho high school football players of the year in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications. Coaches elected the all-state players. Music: "Giga Metal" by Loyalty Freak Music. From the Free Music Archive.
By

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Porter Mecham, Carey

The Panthers’ student body president repeats after running for 1,716 yards and 23 TDs to win another title. The senior running back/defensive back patiently waited for holes, then exploded through into daylight. He only fumbled three times in more than 300 carries in four years.

“Even when you knew Porter was getting the ball, he had a knack for finding a seam and making plays from nothing,” Hansen coach Jim Rife said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lane Kirkland, Carey

After 24 straight wins and another ring, the Panthers’ coach is tied for fourth in IHSAA history with five titles.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

The sophomore threw for 2,167 yards and 35 TDs to lead the Lions to the state championship game.

RB: Cooper Hewett, Kendrick

The blazing-fast junior ran for 1,097 yards and 20 TDs, adding another 541 yards and nine TDs receiving.

RB: Canyon Harper, Salmon River

Running for 1,622 yards and 20 TDs earned the 5-10, 190-pound senior a first-team spot for the third time.

WR: Covy Kelly, Garden Valley

With 1,159 receiving yards and 19 TDs as a sophomore, coaches better get used to him torching their defense.

WR: Randy McClure, Salmon River

The senior and Long Pin MVP used his size and speed to haul in 41 catches for 740 yards and 11 TDs.

OL: Eli Cutler, Carey

The junior took over the starting center spot this fall and never had a bad snap, setting up 65 rushing TDs.

OL: Bryan Vargas, Carey

The state champs ran for more than 4,000 yards, most of them to the left side behind the 5-9, 210-pound senior.

OL: Olav Stanton, Deary

The Mustangs’ senior and four-year starter at center paved the way for 406 yards per game.

K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

The first-team QB also set a program record with a 37-yard field goal in the playoffs and tallied 16 touchbacks.

Defense

DL: Porter Larna, Carey

The 5-7, 140-pound junior lived in the backfield, racking up 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

DL: Brandon Butler, Lighthouse Christian

Opponents quickly learned to run away from the senior, but he still had 92 tackles and 11 sacks.

DL: Eli Frazier, Deary

Using his quick feet, the 5-9, 245-pound senior made 75.5 tackles, forced five fumbles and returned one for a TD.

LB: Brigham Parke, Carey

The middle linebacker racked up 101 tackles as a junior, including 18 in the state championship game.

LB: Cooper Dastrup, Lighthouse Christian

The 6-1, 185-pound senior set a program record with 142 tackles, including 49 solo stops.

LB: Randy McClure, Salmon River

A first-team receiver, the senior also made 97 tackles (56 solo) and picked off eight passes.

DB: Carson Simpson, Carey

The junior racked up 71 tackles and nine interceptions in addition to his second-team running back honors.

DB: Ian Farris, Mullan

The junior didn’t allow a TD in the air while making nine INTs. He also scored five times as kick/punt returner.

P: Randy McClure, Salmon River

A first-teamer at three positions, he averaged 40 yards per punt and was always a threat to tuck it and run.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Player

Year

School

QB:

Hunter Smith

So.

Carey

RB:

Carson Simpson

Jr.

Carey

RB:

Orion Southwick

Sr.

Tri-Valley

WR:

Clay Silva

Fr.

Lighthouse Chr.

TE:

Brigham Parke

Jr.

Carey

OL:

Steven Tanguy

Jr.

Lighthouse Chr.

OL:

Donald Morgan

So,

Kendrick

OL:

Karsten Brandsma

Jr.

Lighthouse Chr.

K:

Jayce Bagley

Sr.

North Gem

DEFENSE

Player

Year

School

DL:

Richard Lindstrom

Jr.

Garden Valley

DL:

Reece Jones

Sr.

Salmon River

DL:

Sereck Peterson

Jr.

Mackay

LB:

Orion Southwick

Sr.

Tri-Valley

LB:

Chase Burke

Jr.

Kendrick

LB:

Canyon Harper

Sr.

Salmon River

DB:

Dallin Parke

So.

Carey

DB:

Chance Williams

Sr.

North Gem

P:

Brigham Parke

Jr.

Carey

  Comments  