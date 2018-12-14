1A Division II All-Idaho football honors the state’s best small-town players

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Porter Mecham, Carey
The Panthers’ student body president repeats after running for 1,716 yards and 23 TDs to win another title. The senior running back/defensive back patiently waited for holes, then exploded through into daylight. He only fumbled three times in more than 300 carries in four years.
“Even when you knew Porter was getting the ball, he had a knack for finding a seam and making plays from nothing,” Hansen coach Jim Rife said.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lane Kirkland, Carey
After 24 straight wins and another ring, the Panthers’ coach is tied for fourth in IHSAA history with five titles.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
The sophomore threw for 2,167 yards and 35 TDs to lead the Lions to the state championship game.
RB: Cooper Hewett, Kendrick
The blazing-fast junior ran for 1,097 yards and 20 TDs, adding another 541 yards and nine TDs receiving.
RB: Canyon Harper, Salmon River
Running for 1,622 yards and 20 TDs earned the 5-10, 190-pound senior a first-team spot for the third time.
WR: Covy Kelly, Garden Valley
With 1,159 receiving yards and 19 TDs as a sophomore, coaches better get used to him torching their defense.
WR: Randy McClure, Salmon River
The senior and Long Pin MVP used his size and speed to haul in 41 catches for 740 yards and 11 TDs.
OL: Eli Cutler, Carey
The junior took over the starting center spot this fall and never had a bad snap, setting up 65 rushing TDs.
OL: Bryan Vargas, Carey
The state champs ran for more than 4,000 yards, most of them to the left side behind the 5-9, 210-pound senior.
OL: Olav Stanton, Deary
The Mustangs’ senior and four-year starter at center paved the way for 406 yards per game.
K: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
The first-team QB also set a program record with a 37-yard field goal in the playoffs and tallied 16 touchbacks.
Defense
DL: Porter Larna, Carey
The 5-7, 140-pound junior lived in the backfield, racking up 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
DL: Brandon Butler, Lighthouse Christian
Opponents quickly learned to run away from the senior, but he still had 92 tackles and 11 sacks.
DL: Eli Frazier, Deary
Using his quick feet, the 5-9, 245-pound senior made 75.5 tackles, forced five fumbles and returned one for a TD.
LB: Brigham Parke, Carey
The middle linebacker racked up 101 tackles as a junior, including 18 in the state championship game.
LB: Cooper Dastrup, Lighthouse Christian
The 6-1, 185-pound senior set a program record with 142 tackles, including 49 solo stops.
LB: Randy McClure, Salmon River
A first-team receiver, the senior also made 97 tackles (56 solo) and picked off eight passes.
DB: Carson Simpson, Carey
The junior racked up 71 tackles and nine interceptions in addition to his second-team running back honors.
DB: Ian Farris, Mullan
The junior didn’t allow a TD in the air while making nine INTs. He also scored five times as kick/punt returner.
P: Randy McClure, Salmon River
A first-teamer at three positions, he averaged 40 yards per punt and was always a threat to tuck it and run.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB:
Hunter Smith
So.
Carey
RB:
Carson Simpson
Jr.
Carey
RB:
Orion Southwick
Sr.
Tri-Valley
WR:
Clay Silva
Fr.
Lighthouse Chr.
TE:
Brigham Parke
Jr.
Carey
OL:
Steven Tanguy
Jr.
Lighthouse Chr.
OL:
Donald Morgan
So,
Kendrick
OL:
Karsten Brandsma
Jr.
Lighthouse Chr.
K:
Jayce Bagley
Sr.
North Gem
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL:
Richard Lindstrom
Jr.
Garden Valley
DL:
Reece Jones
Sr.
Salmon River
DL:
Sereck Peterson
Jr.
Mackay
LB:
Orion Southwick
Sr.
Tri-Valley
LB:
Chase Burke
Jr.
Kendrick
LB:
Canyon Harper
Sr.
Salmon River
DB:
Dallin Parke
So.
Carey
DB:
Chance Williams
Sr.
North Gem
P:
Brigham Parke
Jr.
Carey
