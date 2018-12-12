High School Football

5A All-Idaho football team: These are the best 49 players in Idaho’s toughest class

By Michael Lycklama

December 12, 2018 09:02 PM

All-Idaho football players of the year | 2018

The 2018 All-Idaho high school football players of the year in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications. Coaches elected the all-state players. Music: "Giga Metal" by Loyalty Freak Music. From the Free Music Archive.
By
Up Next
The 2018 All-Idaho high school football players of the year in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications. Coaches elected the all-state players. Music: "Giga Metal" by Loyalty Freak Music. From the Free Music Archive.
By

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nick Romano, Rocky Mountain

The 5-10, 195-pound senior was a threat to take it the distance every time he touched the ball with his vision, toughness and home-run speed. He ran for a 5A-leading 2,221 yards and 32 TDs at 9.1 yards per carry. He committed to Idaho over Idaho State and Georgetown.

“Everyone knew he was getting the ball, and he stilled balled out,” Borah coach Jason Burton said. “He is the reason they are undefeated and state champs.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Culig, Rocky Mountain

The second-year head coach led the Grizzlies to a state title and 5A’s first perfect season since 2014.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Kobe Tracy, Highland

The senior set Highland’s single-season completions record (248) while throwing for 2,883 yards and 29 TDs.

RB: Landon Demuzio, Highland

A former QB and receiver, the senior packaged all those skills to rack up 1,983 total yards and 21 TDs.

RB: Tyler Crowe, Skyview

A rare two-way threat (and second-team linebacker), the senior finished with 2,325 total yards and 26 TDs.

WR: Austin Bolt, Borah

The 6-4, 195-pound junior was a threat catching the ball (1,110 yards, 13 TDs) and running it (489 yards, three TDs).

WR: Andrew VanSickle, Highland

He finished third in Highland history with 71 catches as a senior, turning them into 820 yards and nine TDs.

TE: Joey Elwell, Mountain View

The Montana commit (6-3, 230, sr.) and devastating blocker paved the way for a high-flying offense.

OL: Coleton Heinz, Highland

A three-year starter at center, Heinz (6-2, 260, sr.) stabilized a young line and led the Rams to the state final.

OL: Luke Masters, Eagle

The 260-pound senior anchored 5A’s leading running game (269 yards per game) to repeat as a first-teamer.

OL: Gerrit Tamminga, Rocky Mountain

Only a junior, Tamminga (6-3, 270) has started at right tackle for two years and paved the way for Romano.

OL: Travis Kerr, Coeur d’Alene

The 6-1, 220-pound senior anchored a line that allowed the Vikings to lead the state in scoring (42.3 ppg).

OL: Anthony Garza, Rocky Mountain

A two-year starter at left tackle, Garza (6-5, 285, sr.) was a dominant pass blocker who only gave up one sack.

K: Gabe Nazemi, Coeur d’Alene

The senior didn’t start kicking until this fall. But he booted five field goals, including a 49-yarder.

Defense

DL: Nate Burch, Coeur d’Alene

The 6-2, 190-pound senior defensive end racked up 26 tackles for loss and a state-leading 10 sacks.

DL: Kamiah Olsen, Highland

With a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, the 6-foot, 220-pound junior excelled all along the Rams’ defensive front.

DL: Joey Quitugua II, Capital

The senior (6-0, 225) had a hand in everything with nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a pick-six INT.

LB: Garrett Beck, Rocky Mountain

Multiple Big Sky schools have offered the 6-4, 210-pound senior and leader of 5A’s top defense (13.1 ppg).

LB: Dylan Martinez, Mountain View

The 6-2, 215-pound senior was all over the field, racking up 13.3 tackles per game, second most in the state.

LB: Joe Strickland, Rocky Mountain

The key to the state’s top run defense (75 yards per game), the 6-3 senior racked up 17 tackles for loss.

LB: Brigham Castillow, Madison

The 5-11 senior’s motor elevated the Bobcats’ defense to another level and allowed him to make 111 tackles.

DB: Kaimana Nawahine, Rocky Mountain

The senior free safety did it all, snuffing out any long runs and patrolling the deep zones for seven INTs.

DB: Jayden Bell, Highland

The junior free safety had the size (6-2), range and physicality to cover and fly into the box and make tackles.

DB: K.J. Lynch, Mountain View

A running back as well, the junior impressed even though he didn’t start on defense until midseason.

DB: Colbey Nosworthy, Coeur d’Alene

The two-way starter and junior racked up 79 tackles and three INTs while patrolling the Vikings’ defense.

P: Jayden Bell, Highland

The first-team defensive back averaged 40.6 yards per punt and excelled at directional punting, limiting returns.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Player

Year

School

QB:

Kale Edwards

Sr.

Coeur d’Alene

RB:

Shilo Morgan

Sr.

Coeur d’Alene

RB:

Jaymon Barrus

Sr.

Mountain View

WR:

Ellis Magnuson

Sr.

Borah

WR:

Jonah Blackham

Jr.

Capital

TE:

Brayden Hamilton

Sr.

Rocky Mountain

OL:

Jack Vering

Sr.

Capital

OL:

Kevin Eldredge

Sr.

Mountain View

OL:

Nathan Sanders

Sr.

Madison

OL:

Terran Sharbrough

Sr.

Post Falls

OL:

Cooper Lund

Sr.

Skyview

K:

Chase Miller

Sr.

Capital

DEFENSE

Player

Year

School

DL:

Sam Witte

Sr.

Eagle

DL:

Ryan Linehan

Sr.

Coeur d’Alene

DL:

Jarell Lucas

So.

Rocky Mountain

LB:

David Haggerty

Sr.

Eagle

LB:

Jacob Batubenga

Sr.

Borah

LB:

Garrett Hagel

Sr.

Coeur d’Alene

LB:

Tyler Crowe

Sr.

Skyview

DB:

Freddie Sheppard

Sr.

Rigby

DB:

Javon Woodall

Sr.

Meridian

DB:

Bridger Marboe

Sr.

Eagle

DB:

Carter Fellows

Sr.

Highland

P:

Ellis Magnuson

Sr.

Borah

  Comments  