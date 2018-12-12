5A All-Idaho football team: These are the best 49 players in Idaho’s toughest class

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Nick Romano, Rocky Mountain
The 5-10, 195-pound senior was a threat to take it the distance every time he touched the ball with his vision, toughness and home-run speed. He ran for a 5A-leading 2,221 yards and 32 TDs at 9.1 yards per carry. He committed to Idaho over Idaho State and Georgetown.
“Everyone knew he was getting the ball, and he stilled balled out,” Borah coach Jason Burton said. “He is the reason they are undefeated and state champs.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Culig, Rocky Mountain
The second-year head coach led the Grizzlies to a state title and 5A’s first perfect season since 2014.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Kobe Tracy, Highland
The senior set Highland’s single-season completions record (248) while throwing for 2,883 yards and 29 TDs.
RB: Landon Demuzio, Highland
A former QB and receiver, the senior packaged all those skills to rack up 1,983 total yards and 21 TDs.
RB: Tyler Crowe, Skyview
A rare two-way threat (and second-team linebacker), the senior finished with 2,325 total yards and 26 TDs.
WR: Austin Bolt, Borah
The 6-4, 195-pound junior was a threat catching the ball (1,110 yards, 13 TDs) and running it (489 yards, three TDs).
WR: Andrew VanSickle, Highland
He finished third in Highland history with 71 catches as a senior, turning them into 820 yards and nine TDs.
TE: Joey Elwell, Mountain View
The Montana commit (6-3, 230, sr.) and devastating blocker paved the way for a high-flying offense.
OL: Coleton Heinz, Highland
A three-year starter at center, Heinz (6-2, 260, sr.) stabilized a young line and led the Rams to the state final.
OL: Luke Masters, Eagle
The 260-pound senior anchored 5A’s leading running game (269 yards per game) to repeat as a first-teamer.
OL: Gerrit Tamminga, Rocky Mountain
Only a junior, Tamminga (6-3, 270) has started at right tackle for two years and paved the way for Romano.
OL: Travis Kerr, Coeur d’Alene
The 6-1, 220-pound senior anchored a line that allowed the Vikings to lead the state in scoring (42.3 ppg).
OL: Anthony Garza, Rocky Mountain
A two-year starter at left tackle, Garza (6-5, 285, sr.) was a dominant pass blocker who only gave up one sack.
K: Gabe Nazemi, Coeur d’Alene
The senior didn’t start kicking until this fall. But he booted five field goals, including a 49-yarder.
Defense
DL: Nate Burch, Coeur d’Alene
The 6-2, 190-pound senior defensive end racked up 26 tackles for loss and a state-leading 10 sacks.
DL: Kamiah Olsen, Highland
With a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, the 6-foot, 220-pound junior excelled all along the Rams’ defensive front.
DL: Joey Quitugua II, Capital
The senior (6-0, 225) had a hand in everything with nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a pick-six INT.
LB: Garrett Beck, Rocky Mountain
Multiple Big Sky schools have offered the 6-4, 210-pound senior and leader of 5A’s top defense (13.1 ppg).
LB: Dylan Martinez, Mountain View
The 6-2, 215-pound senior was all over the field, racking up 13.3 tackles per game, second most in the state.
LB: Joe Strickland, Rocky Mountain
The key to the state’s top run defense (75 yards per game), the 6-3 senior racked up 17 tackles for loss.
LB: Brigham Castillow, Madison
The 5-11 senior’s motor elevated the Bobcats’ defense to another level and allowed him to make 111 tackles.
DB: Kaimana Nawahine, Rocky Mountain
The senior free safety did it all, snuffing out any long runs and patrolling the deep zones for seven INTs.
DB: Jayden Bell, Highland
The junior free safety had the size (6-2), range and physicality to cover and fly into the box and make tackles.
DB: K.J. Lynch, Mountain View
A running back as well, the junior impressed even though he didn’t start on defense until midseason.
DB: Colbey Nosworthy, Coeur d’Alene
The two-way starter and junior racked up 79 tackles and three INTs while patrolling the Vikings’ defense.
P: Jayden Bell, Highland
The first-team defensive back averaged 40.6 yards per punt and excelled at directional punting, limiting returns.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Player
Year
School
QB:
Kale Edwards
Sr.
Coeur d’Alene
RB:
Shilo Morgan
Sr.
Coeur d’Alene
RB:
Jaymon Barrus
Sr.
Mountain View
WR:
Ellis Magnuson
Sr.
Borah
WR:
Jonah Blackham
Jr.
Capital
TE:
Brayden Hamilton
Sr.
Rocky Mountain
OL:
Jack Vering
Sr.
Capital
OL:
Kevin Eldredge
Sr.
Mountain View
OL:
Nathan Sanders
Sr.
Madison
OL:
Terran Sharbrough
Sr.
Post Falls
OL:
Cooper Lund
Sr.
Skyview
K:
Chase Miller
Sr.
Capital
DEFENSE
Player
Year
School
DL:
Sam Witte
Sr.
Eagle
DL:
Ryan Linehan
Sr.
Coeur d’Alene
DL:
Jarell Lucas
So.
Rocky Mountain
LB:
David Haggerty
Sr.
Eagle
LB:
Jacob Batubenga
Sr.
Borah
LB:
Garrett Hagel
Sr.
Coeur d’Alene
LB:
Tyler Crowe
Sr.
Skyview
DB:
Freddie Sheppard
Sr.
Rigby
DB:
Javon Woodall
Sr.
Meridian
DB:
Bridger Marboe
Sr.
Eagle
DB:
Carter Fellows
Sr.
Highland
P:
Ellis Magnuson
Sr.
Borah
