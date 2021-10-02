Pregame: Boise State set to face Nevada’s high-powered offense in key conference game

Boise State students yell from a sorority and fraternity float in the homecoming parade on Saturday morning before the Broncos’ game with Nevada. smiller@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State football team continues Mountain West play today against Nevada at 1:30 p.m. in a game that will air on FS1.

The Broncos (2-2) are coming off a 27-3 win at Utah State. It was their 22nd consecutive win in a conference opener, and their sixth straight win over the Aggies. The Wolf Pack (2-1) are coming off a bye week but suffered their first loss of the season two weeks ago against Kansas State.

Today’s game is crucial for both teams in terms of staying on track for a berth in the Mountain West championship game. Neither can afford a loss, especially with tough contests left on their schedules. Boise State still has to go on the road to Fresno State (4-1) and San Diego State (4-0), and will host Wyoming (4-0) at Albertsons Stadium.

Nevada also has to go on the road to face Fresno State and San Diego State, and the Wolf Pack will face defending conference champion San Jose State (2-2) at home on Nov. 6.

Follow the Idaho Statesman’s live blog all game for scoring updates, news and notes.

THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE

Fans guide: How to watch, attend the Boise State football game vs. Nevada

‘Playing fearless’: This Boise State safety is racking up tackles, ‘ooh’ moments

Boise State, Mountain West end months of speculation about conference realignment

Keys to victory, betting line and prediction for Boise State home game vs. Nevada

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Boise State rushing attack ranks No. 120 nationally. What are the keys to fixing it?

Ask a Nevada writer: NFL-caliber passing attack leads old rival against Boise State

Idaho ties in the NFL: Pocatello native, two Broncos score TDs; Rypien gets promoted

Boise State to face potential No. 1 pick; Nevada loses receiver; Harsin shuffles staff

Kickoff time set for Boise State’s rivalry game at BYU, which could air on network TV

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Boise State will be on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) this week. That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

NEVADA AT BOISE STATE

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis). That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 2-2; Nevada 2-1

Series: Boise State is 30-13 all-time against Nevada, and the Broncos have won six in a row against the Wolf Pack.

Vegas line: Boise State by 4.5

Weather: High of 76 degrees, 2% chance of rain, 6 mph winds