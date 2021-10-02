Mountain West’s best are passing by Boise State, which must adjust, regain its swagger

Nevada running back Toa Taua smashes into Boise State safety JL Skinner on a second-half touchdown run Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. For The Idaho Statesman

The biggest cheers in the second half Saturday had nothing to do with football.

He wasn’t exactly a streaker — his pants stayed on — but a man ran onto the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium early in the fourth quarter and started doing handsprings. He ran the length of the field, untouched. Then he ran 100 yards the other way.

Finally, security noticed.

After dodging a few attempted tackles, he made it back to midfield before a football staff member and a referee tackled him. Cheers came when he juked and sprinted, and then again when he was subdued.

You couldn’t help but think, “Wonder whether he has any eligibility left?”

That’s the unfortunate state of Boise State football five games into the 2021 season.

A lifeless offense let a winnable game become a loss for a second straight home contest, mostly because of turnovers.

After going scoreless in the second half on Sept. 18 in a 21-20 home loss to Oklahoma State, the Broncos managed just 10 points in the final two quarters Saturday after leading at halftime in their 41-31 loss to Nevada.

There no doubt is something broken about the offense, once the source of so much pride around here. Remember when it was among the top-scoring units for going on 20 years? Seems like a distant memory amid the bad snaps, constant pressure and ineffective rushing attack.

Those are easy things to notice, and let’s not forget that the defense had its own issues, as Nevada running back Toa Taua rushed for 124 yards after coming in with 155 on the whole season.

But the moment the Broncos went down 41-24 with 10:42 to play, after BSU turnovers and Taua’s running led to second-half scores, it felt as if this game was done — and that’s not how anyone used to regard Boise State. The Broncos never seemed out of it.

Granted, the offense was gassed, but down 10 with the ball in the final 2:09, there was no urgency. The pace and the play calling were lacking. Even when the Broncos drove 80 yards to score and get within 10, it took them 14 plays and nearly 5 minutes off the clock.

Nevada’s outstanding quarterback, Carson Strong, was just as advertised. He competed 25-of-38 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, and had no turnovers. Its defense looked tenacious, racking up six sacks and forcing three turnovers.

If you have watched Fresno State this season, there’s a very similar vibe with the Bulldogs, also sporting a confident quarterback and a vicious defense. And if Nevada’s defense looked scary at times, can you imagine what San Diego State’s would do right now to the Broncos?

Across the Mountain West, improvements among teams are clear. The league is better. Schools are investing, from new stadiums to new facilities, and making inspired coaching hires.

Sure, the Broncos still have a very good shot at winning the Mountain Division, but any of those three teams from the West would be favored in the league title game.

It has been a long, long time since Boise State was the fourth-best team in its conference. If a lot of things don’t get fixed soon, that’s where the Broncos are, in a spot many feared would come one day.

Boise State has a first-year head coach and he’s brought some energy. But it hasn’t translated to the field, and it might not improve with BYU on deck, followed by what appears to be a very good Air Force team.

Andy Avalos, a former linebacker and defensive coordinator for the Broncos, has started 2-3, and a rough start is hardly without precedent — Dirk Koetter, Dan Hawkins and Bryan Harsin all started out 3-2.

After Saturday’s game, Avalos said “it starts with me.” He has to restore the swagger Boise State once had in droves. He has to implore his staff to find ways to adjust after halftime. The problems on the offensive and defensive lines have to be addressed, be it scheme adjustments or new rotations.

Avalos was on the 2001 BSU team that started 2-3, the last time the Broncos had this same record. He said some important lessons were learned, as that team finished 8-4, including a win over then-No. 8 Fresno State.

With a road game next Saturday against a rival that’s knocking on the door of the top 10, Boise State and its fans can only hope that history repeats.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 7:33 PM.