Boise State, Mountain West end months of speculation about conference realignment

Boise State running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio scores a touchdown in the first half of the Broncos' 21-20 loss to Oklahoma State on Sept. 18. For The Idaho Statesman

The Mountain West Conference will remain intact after all.

The conference announced Friday afternoon that all 12 of its football-playing members remain committed to the league, confirming a report from Pete Thamel, of Yahoo Sports, from earlier in the day.

“The trailblazing western institutions of higher education in the Mountain West Conference are proud of our academic excellence, the strength of our athletics programs and the splendor of our campuses, and today we are announcing our collective commitment to membership in the Mountain West,” the Mountain West Board of Directors said in a statement after it met on Friday.

“The success and positive trajectories of our respective members have created opportunities for many of our universities, yet we collectively believe in the strength and shared spirit of the Mountain West and in the future possibilities for our conference.”

Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey also confirmed Friday that the Broncos plan to stay in the Mountain West, but will continue to do their due diligence.

“I have consistently stated since arriving at Boise State that our institution is a proud member of the Mountain West, but we will always do our due diligence in regards to what is best for our department and University,” Dickey said in a statement on Friday. “While our on-field successes and positive trajectory of the university have created opportunities for us, we remain committed to the Mountain West.”

The announcement ends months of speculation about Boise State’s immediate future. Conference realignment talk kicked off in July when Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Big 12.

“We will continue to work closely with our fellow members to strengthen and enhance the league as the landscape of intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve,” Dickey said. “Boise State is committed to excellence in all aspects of our university, including our athletics programs, and our commitment to — and investment in — our student-athletes, coaches and staff will only grow stronger. We will not rest on our past successes. We will continue to build upon them in order to achieve epic results.”

After the Big 12 announced it was adding BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati, speculation turned to concern. Would the American Athletic Conference try to poach Mountain West teams to fill its vacancies? Should the Mountain West strike while the iron is hot and add teams in an effort to further position itself as the top Group of Five conference in the country?

In the end, Boise State and the rest of the Mountain West and decided their best course of action was to stay put and let the AAC scramble to fill its ranks.

“Close collaboration will continue as we identify the best path forward for the Mountain West within the evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics,” the board of directors said. “That will include aggressively pursuing strategic initiatives and amplifying our collective brand. We enthusiastically look forward to continuing to provide Mountain West student-athletes with world-class academic, personal growth and athletics experiences in the nation’s top Non-Autonomy Five conference.”

The Boise State football team has won four Mountain West championships since joining the conference in 2011, and the Broncos have played for the title in each of the past four seasons.

The Broncos’ win at Utah State last Saturday marked their 20th consecutive regular-season win against a team from the Mountain West. Boise State continues conference play against Nevada on Saturday (1:30 p.m., FS1).

NEVADA AT BOISE STATE

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: FS1 (Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis). That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 2-2; Nevada 2-1

Series: Boise State is 30-13 all-time against Nevada, and the Broncos have won six in a row against the Wolf Pack.

Vegas line: Boise State by 5

Weather: High of 76 degrees, 2% chance of rain, 6 mph winds