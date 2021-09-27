Kickoff time set for Boise State’s rivalry game at BYU, which could air on network TV

The season of early kickoff times continues for the Boise State football team.

The Broncos’ annual rivalry game at No. 13 BYU will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9, and the game will air on ABC or ESPN, Boise State announced Monday morning.

The Broncos’ home game against Nevada also will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and air on FS1.

After years of games that began at 8 p.m. or later, the Broncos’ road trip to Provo, Utah, will be their fourth game scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MT or earlier this season. Boise State’s Mountain West opener at Utah State started at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The season opener at UCF was scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. MT), but thunderstorms delayed the start of the game until 7:46 p.m. MT.

Boise State's road game at BYU on Oct. 9 will kick off at 1:30 p.m. and air on ABC or ESPN. — Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) September 27, 2021

The Broncos have at least one more morning start this fall. The regular-season finale at San Diego State is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. MT (9 a.m. Pacific). Boise State’s road games at Colorado State (Oct. 30) and Fresno State (Nov. 6) are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MT.

Kickoff times have yet to be announced for two of Boise State’s remaining contests: home games game against Air Force (Oct. 16) and New Mexico (Nov. 20).

Boise State’s game at BYU will also mark the Broncos’ third contest of the season that airs on a flagship channel. The season opener at UCF was on ESPN, and the conference opener at Utah State was on CBS. The Broncos’ games against UTEP and Oklahoma State were broadcast on FS1.

The Broncos (2-2) are 7-4 all-time against BYU (4-0), but Boise State has lost its last two games against the Cougars, including a 51-17 setback at Albertsons Stadium last season.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NEVADA AT BOISE STATE

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 2-2; 2-1 Nevada

Series: Boise State is 30-13 all-time against Nevada, and the Broncos have won six in a row against the Wolf Pack.

Vegas line: Boise State by 6.5

Weather: High of 73 degrees, 1% chance of rain, 6 mph winds

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 11:07 AM.