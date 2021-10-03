Boise State’s Bachmeier, Cobbs have career days in loss; Broncos set attendance record

Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs will probably be thinking about the fumble he lost and the pass that bounced off his hands to become an interception on consecutive drives in the Broncos’ 41-31 loss to Nevada on Saturday for quite some time.

But Cobbs had a career day, too.

The redshirt junior from Fort Worth, Texas, posted career highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (132). It was his first game with more than 100 receiving yards, and he hauled in two touchdown passes, doubling his career total to four.

Cobbs’ first touchdown catch was set up by a penalty. Boise State’s offense looked like it was heading back to the sideline after a three-and-out on its first possession of the game, but an offside penalty called against Nevada on the punt gave the Broncos a first down.

With a new lease on life, quarterback Hank Bachmeier got the Broncos in scoring range with back-to-back long completions to Octavius Evans and Khalil Shakir. He then found Cobbs on a 25-yard touchdown pass over the middle, and Cobbs was so open that he had time to wave to Bachmeier to make sure he saw him.

Cobbs briefly limped off the field during Boise State’s next possession, but he wasn’t out of the game long. He hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch to put the Broncos up 21-17 late in the second quarter.

Saturday’s game marked Cobbs’ second multi-touchdown game of the season. He scored on an 81-yard punt return and a 61-yard reception during the Broncos’ 54-13 win over UTEP.

Broncos QB Bachmeier goes big

Cobbs wasn’t the only Bronco who had a career day on Saturday.

Bachmeier finished the game 34-of-48 for 388 yards and four touchdowns, setting career highs in completions and TD passes. He also recorded his third career 300-yard passing game and the 15th 200-yard passing game of his career.

The junior from Murrieta, California, completed passes to nine different receivers despite having to run for his life most of the night while facing an intense pass rush. Unfortunately for Bachmeier, Boise State’s offense went dormant in the third quarter in a loss for the third time this season.

“It’s really frustrating, and it’s just something we have to figure out or else it’s going to keep happening,” Bachmeier said after the game. “We just have to do a better job coming out of halftime.”

New Albertsons Stadium attendance record

Boise State set a new single-game home attendance record on Saturday as 37,426 fans piled into Albertsons Stadium. The previous record was 36,902 for a regular-season game against Hawaii in 2019.

The Broncos have played in front of several big crowds this year. The home opener against UTEP attracted 35,518 fans and Boise State’s home loss to Oklahoma State attracted 36,702.

New starting five on offensive line

Boise State debuted its fourth starting combination on the offensive line in just its fifth game of the season on Saturday.

With center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez out for the fifth straight game and starting guard Garrett Curran a late scratch, the Broncos were left to play musical chairs in the trenches again. Sixth-year senior Jake Stetz flipped from right guard to left, and Texas Tech transfer Will Farrar moved to center, replacing sixth-year senior Donte Harrington, who started the first four games of the season. Farrar has also seen time at both guard spots this fall.

Ben Dooley moved from right tackle to right guard, and Rice transfer Uzo Osuji replaced him at right tackle. Left tackle John Ojukwu is the only offensive lineman who has started all five games at the same position this season.

Despite the change in starters, the results were as rough as they have the rest of the season for the line. The unit gave up five sacks on Saturday and Bachmeier was pressured regularly, and it didn’t create much room for the running game.

Bachmeier wasn’t about to lay the blame at the feet of his offensive linemen, though.

“I’m the one who sets the protections, and I have to make sure we’re communicating so I can put us in the best situation to protect,” he said.

Snaps still an issue

There was a new starting center, but snaps still were an issue.

Farrar snapped the ball to Bachmeier before he was ready at least five times during the game, and those errant snaps got by Bachmeier twice early in the second quarter, leading to big losses.

The Broncos were on Nevada’s 38-yard line when the first errant snap got by Bachmeier, leading to a 16-yard loss on first down. He got that yardage back on the following play with a 17-yard completion to tight end Kurt Rafdal, but the next snap also flew past him, leading to a 21-yard loss.

Between sacks and errant snaps, the Broncos lost 97 yards on eight plays.

“When you lose (almost) 100 yards on sacks and snap issues, it’s obviously a drive killer,” Bachmeier said. “I take pride in communication, so I’ve got to get back to the drawing board and make sure I’m communicating with the center on a level he can understand so we’re on same page.”

Bachmeier has had to corral wild snaps in every game this season. He had to snag at least four errant snaps last week at Utah State. Cleaning that up remains priority No. 1 in practice, Boise State coach Andy Avalos said.

“That’s stuff that we as coaches have to do a better job getting guys ready to handle,” he said.

Quick hits

The Broncos wore all orange Saturday, and their helmets sported the state of Idaho ... Boise State won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. ... Andrew Van Buren carried the U.S. flag out and Tyric LeBeauf the Bleed Blue flag. Scott Matlock carried the Dan Paul Hammer onto the field. ... Redshirt sophomore edge Isaiah Bagnah posted three sacks Saturday. He has eight sacks in the Broncos past seven games, dating back to last season. ... Bagnah is the first Boise State player to have three sacks in a game since Curtis Weaver did it against UNLV in 2019. ... A first-quarter fourth-down conversion by Nevada was the first successful attempt against the Broncos this season. ... Wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught four passes on Saturday, which gives him 162 for his career and moves him into a tie for No. 8 in Boise State history.