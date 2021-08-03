Boise State adds two quarterbacks, loses four veterans with fall camp set to open

Less than a day before fall training camp begins, the Boise State football team announced it has added two quarterbacks to the roster.

Boise State released its 2021 roster on Tuesday evening, and it included quarterbacks Colton Fitzgerald and Colt Fulton — both of whom played their high school ball in California.

Fitzgerald is a three-star, pro-style quarterback from Saugus High. He originally planned to do a postgraduate year at AHOP Christian Academy in North Carolina, 247Sports reported in May, and then decided to verbally commit to Toledo in July.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Santa Clarita, California, was a two-year starter at Saugus High. He stepped in after the Centurions’ starter was injured heading into the 2019 season. This spring, he led Saugus to its first Foothill League title since 2008 with three touchdown passes in the championship game.

Fitzgerald was named the Foothill League MVP in May after leading Saugus to a 5-0 record during a season that was postponed and shortened because of COVID-19. He racked up 1,185 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Fulton is also a three-star, pro-style quarterback, according to 247Sports, and the 6-4, 180-pound native of Rancho Santa Margarita also had scholarship offers from Bucknell, Yale, Northern Colorado, Florida Atlantic and San Diego. He was also considering a late offer from FCS program James Madison, according to 247Sports.

He transferred to Santa Margarita Catholic High in 2019, and the lefty finished the season with 2,259 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another 743 yards and eight scores. The Eagles went 3-3 this spring, and Fulton threw for 1,292 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald and Fulton join a position group that recently lost redshirt freshman Cade Fennegan, who transferred to BYU. Junior Hank Bachmeier and redshirt senior Jack Sears are competing for the starting job this fall, and the Broncos also have former Timberline quarterback Andy Peters (walk-on) and freshman Taylen Green on the roster. Green enrolled early this year and joined the team in January.

Boise State also has a verbal commitment from American Fork quarterback Maddux Madsen. He joined the Broncos’ 2022 class after quarterback Katin Houser had a change of heart and decided to commit to Michigan State.

Broncos lose veterans

Boise State’s roster release on Tuesday also included four players who decided to leave the team this summer.

Cornerbacks Jonathan Earl and Chris Mitchell have medically retired, and linebackers Andrew Faoliu and Brock Miller have left the team for personal reasons, according to a BSU spokesperson. Boise State didn’t disclose the injuries that led Earl and Mitchell to retire.

Faoliu departed without ever playing a snap for the Broncos. He announced in April that he was leaving Oregon and transferring to Boise State to join his former defensive coordinator — Broncos head coach Andy Avalos. Faoliu was a pass-rush specialist for the Ducks, and he was a welcome addition to a defensive front in search of more consistent pressure on quarterbacks.

Miller and Earl both joined the Broncos last year as transfers. Miller came from N.C. State, where he started 11 games for the Wolfpack in 2019. He only appeared in three games last season because of injuries and COVID-19.

Earl joined the Broncos after two seasons at Golden West College in California. He spent his first season in junior college as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback. He didn’t appear in any games at Boise State.

Mitchell joined the roster in 2018 and redshirted that year. He appeared in three games the following season but didn’t record any stats, and he didn’t appear in any games in 2020.

Earl and Mitchell left a position group that is in search of two new starters after Avery Williams was picked in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft and Jalen Walker decided not to join the eight super seniors who took the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility.

The Broncos haven’t been shy about adding cornerbacks this offseason. They’ve signed three transfers: Caleb Biggers, who is a veteran of 19 starts at Bowling Green, Jared Reed, who spent the past two seasons at Utah State, and junior college transfer Jalen Neal.