The All-Mountain West preseason team is out. Which Boise State players made the cut?

The Boise State football team had four players named preseason All-Mountain West Thursday at Media Days.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, defensive back Keklaula Kaniho and offensive linemen John Ojukwu and Jake Stetz made the team, which was voted on by conference media members.

Shakir led the Broncos last season with 52 catches for 719 yards and six receiving touchdowns. In 2019, he led the team with 63 catches and scored 10 total touchdowns: six receiving, three rushing and one passing.

He has been racking up preseason honors, making the watch lists for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff Awards. He was named third-team All-America Third Team by Pro Football Focus and first-team all-conference by Athlon, Phil Steele and PFF.

“The preseason accolades are good to see and hear but what it comes down to execution on the field,” Shakir told reporters on Thursday.

Shakir missed spring ball this year while recovering from offseason surgery to fix a broken foot and a hamstring injury he suffered during the Broncos’ loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West championship game. He’s healthy now, though, and Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said Wednesday that he expects him back for fall camp.

“On the field, he’s a special player — strong fast, can do it all,” Kaniho said of Shakir. “It’s great going against a guy like that every single day. Off the field, he’s a guy that keeps everybody accountable around him and stays on top of things, whether it’s in the classroom or in the community.”

On Wednesday, Boise State was picked to win the Mountain Division for the ninth year in a row. This year marks 11 straight seasons that the Broncos have been picked to win their division or a conference title.

Ojukwu has started 25 games since 2018, most of which were at right tackle before he moved to left last season to replace Ezra Cleveland, who went to the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ojukwu and Stetz were both second-team All-Mountain West last season. This marks the fifth straight season Boise State has had at least one offensive lineman on the preseason all-conference team, and the third time in that span two Broncos have received the accolade. Ojukwu was also named first-team preseason All-Mountain West by Athlon and Stetz received the same honor from Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus.

“Those two guys are special players, and they’ve taught me a lot since I stepped on campus,” Shakir said. “The expectations are high not just for those guys but for the whole team.”

Kaniho is one of eight super seniors who took the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility because of the impact COVID-19 had on the 2020 season. He has racked up 165 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, five interceptions, 26 pass breakups, three forced rumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career.

He also has scored a touchdown on a punt return and an interception return. He is a two-time All-Mountain West pick, including a first-team honor in 2019, and is on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List this year. He was also named the FBS Senior CLASS Award winner and a CoSIDA Academic All-American last season.

“He gets me better every day, not only from a player standpoint, but as a person and as a leader,” Shakir said of Kaniho.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong — last season’s Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year — was named preseason offensive player of the year after leading the conference last fall with 2,858 passing yards and 27 touchdowns through the air.

San Jose State’s Cade Hall — the 2020 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year — was named preseason defensive player of the year after leading the conference last fall with 10 sacks. Utah State’s Savon Scarver was named preseason special teams player of the year. He has six career kickoff returns for touchdowns, which is No. 2 all-time in the Mountain West.

2021 Mountain West preseason team

Offense

QB Carson Strong, Nevada

WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

RB Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming

RB Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

OL Keegan Cryder, Wyoming

OL John Ojukwu, Boise State

OL Jack Snyder, San Jose State

OL Zachary Thomas, San Diego State

OL Jake Stetz, Boise State

TE Cole Turner, Nevada

Defense

DL Cade Hall, San Jose State

DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

DL Scott Patchan, Colorado State

DL Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

LB Caden McDonald, San Diego State

LB Darius Muasau, Hawaii

DB Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State

DB Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico

DB Cortez Davis, Hawaii

DB Tre Jenkins, San Jose State

Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

PK Brandon Talton, Nevada

PR Calvin Turner, Hawaii

KR Savon Scarver, Utah State

Offensive Player of the Year: Carson Strong, Jr., QB, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San Jose State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Savon Scarver, Sr., KR, Utah State

After much consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m excited to announce that I’ve been offered a scholarship to play at BYU and will be transferring there this fall. Thank you to @kalanifsitake and @CoachRoderick for this opportunity! Go Cougs! pic.twitter.com/aGV6Bsu3wo — Cade Fennegan (@CadeFennegan) July 22, 2021

Fennegan lands at BYU

Former Boise State quarterback Cade Fennegan announced Thursday on Twitter that he’s transferring to BYU.

Fennegan left the team at Boise State earlier this month.

He would have been a redshirt freshman this year after seeing playing time in three games last season and completing 15-of-28 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The native of Dallas, Texas, signed with the Broncos in February 2020 after he spent two years on a church mission in Argentina. He had a prolific three-year career at Woodrow Wilson High, passing for 6,454 yards and 94 touchdowns and adding 796 yards and 18 more scores on the ground.