5A All-Idaho football team: The state’s top players from its toughest classification

5A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ben Ford, Eagle

An ACL injury cut his junior season short. But the 5-11, 185-pound senior quarterback returned even more explosive this fall, averaging 11.5 yards per carry. The dual threat finished with 2,033 total yards and 26 TDs in just eight games.

“(He’s) one of the best players I have seen in 25 years of coaching,” Mountain View coach Judd Benedick said. “A nightmare to defend, he could take it to the house at any moment. If you missed, he was gone.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Culig, Rocky Mountain

He led the Grizzlies to their second state title in three years. Rocky Mountain is 31-1 in those three seasons.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Jack Prka, Coeur d’Alene

The senior capped a decorated career by completing 71% of his passes for 2,396 yards with 32 TDs and five INTs.

RB: Jackson Stampfli, Eagle

The 5-10, 200-pound senior led 5A in rushing yards (1,282) and yards per carry (12.0) while finishing second in TDs (15).

RB: Kaleb Demuzio, Highland

Standing a stout 6-0, 215 pounds, the senior’s mix of power and speed led to 1,399 total yards and 10 TDs.

WR: Kayden Chan, Mountain View

The three-year starter is a burner. But he also went over the middle for 45 catches, 710 yards and eight TDs.

WR: Jordan Erickson, Rocky Mountain

A threat no matter where he lined up, the senior finished with 96 touches for 1,365 all-purpose yards and 18 TDs.

WR: Tommy Hauser, Post Falls

A repeat first-team pick, the senior and IEL Offensive Player of the Year racked up 69 catches for 843 yards and eight TDs.

OL: McKay Olaveson, Rigby

The 6-3, 250-pound senior led the Trojans back to the state finals as a tough, physical and durable force up front.

OL: Jackson Kohal, Coeur d’Alene

Three Division I programs (Air Force, Idaho, San Diego) have offered the 6-4, 290-pound senior guard and three-year starter.

OL: Hipa Galo, Highland

A repeat first-team All-Idaho pick, the 6-3, 320-pound senior battled through injuries to maintain his elite level of play.

OL: Cortland Horton, Eagle

The 6-4, 230-pound senior with four Division I offers paved the way for 5A’s top rushing attack (353 yards/game).

OL: Kevin Croft, Rocky Mountain

The 5-10, 240-pound senior earned the nickname “Juice” for the energy he brought as a leader for the state champs.

K: Ian Hershey, Highland

The junior made the first team for the second straight year after sinking eight field goals, including a 47-yarder.

DEFENSE

DL: Zack Black, Rocky Mountain

The Montana State commit and three-year starter dominated at all three positions on Rocky’s defensive front.

DL: Cameren Cope, Coeur d’Alene

The 6-5, 210-pound junior led 5A in sacks (12.5) while adding 52 tackles, 22 stops for a loss and three forced fumbles.

DL: Luke Togiai, Highland

A second-team pick last year, the 6-2, 285-pound senior demanded double teams all year and wreaked havoc up front.

LB: Brett Tommasini, Eagle

The heart of 5A’s top defense (11.3 ppg), the 6-2, 205-pound senior holds offers from Idaho football and Air Force baseball.

LB: Landon Johnson, Rigby

The Trojans’ leading tackler two years in a row, the 6-0, 220-pound senior made 91 stops with five sacks and 16 TFLs.

LB: Landon Albert, Rocky Mountain

Rocky built its defense around Albert (6-0, 200). The senior could mix it up in the box or cover receivers one-on-one.

LB: Ty Tanner, Rocky Mountain

The 6-2, 215-pound senior served as the eraser for Rocky, averaging 10.7 stops while covering for any blitzes that missed.

DB: Payton VanSteenkiste, Rigby

The senior took away the opponent’s top receiver. He made four INTs while switching between corner and safety.

DB: Xander Nawahine, Rocky Mountain

The 6-2, 170-pound senior made the switch from corner to safety and finished second in 5A with six INTs.

DB: Brayden Rundell, Rocky Mountain

Another three-year starter for the state champ, the 6-2 senior was a lockdown corner with his size, strength and speed.

DB: Justus Del Rio, Capital

Teams stopped throwing the three-year starter’s way a long time ago. The senior owns offers from Idaho State and San Diego.

P: Ian Hershey, Highland

The junior served as a traditional and rollout punter, averaging 41.1 yards to take both first-team kicking spots.