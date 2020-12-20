Boise State won’t play in a bowl game, ending streak at 18 straight appearances

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) throws against San Jose State defensive end Viliami Fehoko (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

The Boise State football team has opted out of playing in a bowl game, ending its season, the program confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The decision was made by players on the team and supported by coaches and administrators, according to a press release from the program, which included a joint statement from wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Riley Whimpey and cornerback Avery Williams.

“This is about a team decision and what the team feels is best for everyone mentally, physically and emotionally,” the trio said in a statement. “The 2020 season has not been easy, dating back to the summer, the postponement and return of our season and then week-to-week ups and downs in dealing with COVID. We gave everything we had this season for each other and for Bronco Nation, and are proud that we made it to a championship game despite all the challenges we faced. Now, it is time for all of us to get healthy and focus on 2021.”

Opting out ends the Broncos’ streak of 18 straight seasons with an appearance in a bowl game. They’re 10-7-1 during that span. The one no contest was the 2018 First Responder Bowl against Boston College, which was canceled because of a severe thunderstorm.

“We met with our captains this morning, and after discussions with the rest of the team, we felt it was in the best interest of our program and of the well-being of our student-athletes, both physically and mentally, to forego a bowl game this year,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in Sunday’s statement. “These young men have been through a lot this season. COVID protocols required them to be away from their families for most of the season, and they understandably want to go home and be with their families for the holidays. When they return to campus we will begin preparations for a championship season in 2021.”

Last season, the Broncos made their fifth all-time appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl and lost, 38-7, to Washington in former Boise State coach Chris Petersen’s final game with the Huskies. Petersen coached the Broncos from 2001 to 2013, beginning as the offensive coordinator and taking over as head coach in 2006.

The Broncos are coming off a 34-20 loss to San Jose State Saturday in the Mountain West championship game. It was Boise State’s fourth straight appearance in the title game and its first loss to a conference opponent since the 2018 title game against Fresno State.

The decision to skip a bowl game also ends the Broncos’ streak of four straight seasons with at least 10 wins. Boise State finishes a strange 2020 season 5-2 and 5-1 in the Mountain West.

The good news for the Broncos is they may return the bulk of the roster next year thanks to the NCAA offering fall athletes an extra year of eligibility. Even without it, quarterback Hank Bachmeier and running back George Holani — both sophomores — and Shakir, who is a junior, are all expected back.

The defense may have some holes to fill at linebacker and in the secondary, depending on what happens with the extra year. Starting cornerbacks Jalen Walker and Williams, nickel Kekaula Kaniho and Whimpey are all seniors, but the entirety of the defensive line should be back, and linebacker Ezekiel Noa, who is third on the team with 40 tackles, is only a redshirtjunior.

