Mountain West wants teams vaccinated for COVID-19. Here’s what happens if they aren’t

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said Wednesday that the conference is pushing all if its member teams to get players and coaches vaccinated against COVID-19. The Associated Press

The Mountain West is stopping short of requiring its member schools in all sports to vaccinate players and coaches against COVID-19, but the conference is going to make life difficult for those that don’t.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said Wednesday at media days that the conference’s health and safety advisory committee is recommending that all players and coaches get vaccinated. Those who don’t will have to go through many of the same protocols that were in place last season.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you will be tested on a weekly basis, you will have to go through contact tracing and it will probably be at an institutional expense,” Thompson told the Idaho Statesman. “There will be consequences.”

Last season, football players and coaches were tested as often as three times a week, and Thompson said the Mountain West spent a little more than $4 million last year on testing alone. The conference also imposed roster limits, requiring teams to have 53 players available and a minimum number of players at certain positions to play a game.

Boise State wasn’t able to play two of its scheduled games last season because of the virus. The Broncos’ home game against San Jose State was scrapped just hours before kickoff, and a road game at UNLV was canceled because of a spike in positive cases.

Thompson said the protocols the conference will put in place this year are still evolving, but there will not be roster limits this season and games that aren’t able to be played will not be made up and will be considered forfeits instead.

Programs likely can avoid any of that by making sure everyone gets vaccinated, and Thompson said the Mountain West is trending in the right direction. About 80% of the players on seven of the conference’s 12 football teams have already been vaccinated, he said.

A spokesperson for Boise State wouldn’t comment on the Broncos’ vaccination rates Wednesday.

“You’re expected to be healthy and ready to play,” Thompson said. “It may not be all 85 scholarship players, but you only have 11 on the field at a time.”

Thompson said the toughest thing about last season was the unknown. The Mountain West initially postponed the 2020 football season before announcing it would play a shortened season that began in late October. He said the easiest way to ensure that doesn’t happen again is for everyone to get vaccinated.

“The kids were coming in every day, looking at their coach and asking if they’re going to have a season or not,” Thompson said. “Their patience and commitment was rewarded with a season, and that’s what’s most important. We played, and we want to make sure all of our member schools get to play again this year.”