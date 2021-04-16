He was a pass rush specialist at Oregon. Now he’s following Andy Avalos to Boise State.

Former Oregon outside linebacker Andrew Faoliu is transferring to Boise State.

Another former Oregon Duck is joining Boise State football coach Andy Avalos at his alma mater.

Outside linebacker Andrew Faoliu announced Friday on Twitter that he’s transferring to Boise State after spending three years at Oregon. He joined the Ducks as a three-star recruit in 2018, which is the same year Avalos took over as defensive coordinator.

Avalos was hired in January to replace former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, who left the take over at Auburn. Faoliu is the second Oregon player to follow him to Boise, joining running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who signed in February and is expected to join the team sometime this summer.

Faoliu is coming in with two years of eligibility remaining, and he’ll also likely join the team this summer. Boise State also confirmed the addition of Bowling Green transfer Caleb Biggers on Thursday. He announced in March that he was joining the Broncos.

Faoliu — a 6-foot-3, 255-pound native of Santa Ana, California — appeared in 22 games for the Ducks and joins the Broncos with four career sacks.

Last season, he took the field mostly on obvious passing downs when Oregon went with its dime package, which included a sixth defensive back and Fauliu, who was playing a hybrid safety-linebacker position similar to Boise State’s Edge (formerly STUD), according to The Oregonian.

The Broncos are still looking for a consistent pass rusher on the edge to replace 2019 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Curtis Weaver, who ranks No. 2 all-time at Boise State with 34 career sacks. Junior college transfer Shane Irwin led the team with six last season.

Redshirt junior Demitri Washington missed spring ball while recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered last October at Air Force, but he’s expected back in time for fall camp.

Expectations were high this spring for redshirt sophomore Isaiah Bagnah, but he didn’t play in the spring game Saturday for undisclosed reasons, and former four-star recruit Casey Kline didn’t do anything to claim the job.

Boise State players will have most of May off and are expected to return to campus in June for voluntary workouts. Fall camp should begin in early August, and the 2021 season opener is scheduled for Sept. 4 against UCF in Orlando, Florida.

Excited to announce that I will be joining Bronco nation... #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/FLb3h3Ev0D — Andrew Faoliu (@FaoliuAndrew) April 16, 2021