Boise State finds replacement for Houser in 2022 class; Broncos receive historic gift

Quarterback Maddux Madsen verbally committed to Boise State on Tuesday. He threw for 4,044 yards and 42 touchdowns last season at American Fork High in Utah.

The Broncos have been in the market for a quarterback since Katin Houser flipped to Michigan State last week. He verbally committed to Boise State in April, becoming the first recruit to join the 2022 class, but he couldn’t resist the allure of the Big Ten.

Madsen is a three-star dual-threat quarterback, who threw more than 80 touchdown passes the past two seasons at American Fork High School in Utah.

Unlike like many high school football teams around the country, which saw the 2020 season postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, American Fork took the field last fall and Madsen posted 4,044 passing yards and 48 touchdowns through the air, plus three more TDs on the ground, according to Maxpreps.com.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot, 175-pound righty threw for 3,693 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Boise State offered Madsen a scholarship on Tuesday, and he accepted on the spot. He also has an offer from New Mexico, according to 247Sports.

After a great phone call with @VintagePlough @AABroncoHC I’m blessed to receive an offer from Boise State University! With the being said I am 100% COMMITTED. I wanna thank everyone that has helped me get to this point. @coachfrankmaile #CavemanFB #PALA #OFFA #BL22DBLUE pic.twitter.com/uCmMdSmW9x — Maddux Madsen (@MadduxMadsen) July 6, 2021

Broncos get $1 million gift

The Boise State athletic department announced Tuesday that it has received a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor through the Lyle Smith Society — a philanthropic option for donors, which the university launched last December.

A portion of the money will go toward a new state-of-the-art turf training surface inside the Caven-Williams Sports Complex, which is the Broncos’ indoor practice facility. The remaining funds will go toward scholarships, operational needs and capital projects, according to the university.

“This gift is going to have an incredible, immediate impact on the student-athlete experience for the young men in our program, and for all our student-athletes here at Boise State,” Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said Tuesday in a news release. “We believe in the direction of our new leadership, and it is amazing to see those outside of our program want to invest in that vision as well. I offer my sincerest appreciation to the donor for not only the impact this gift will have on the future of Boise State athletics, but the legacy this support will leave.”

Commitments to the Lyle Smith Society have now reached $8 million, and it has grown to 65 members. It’s named after longtime Boise State football coach and administrator Lyle Smith, who died in 2017. Membership begins with a minimum pledge of $25,000 over a five-year period or donating an annual cash gift of $25,000 or more.

“I said it when I arrived, if we don’t have what we need, we will go out and get it,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in Tuesday’s release. “It will take all of Bronco Nation for us to provide the transformational experience we are capable of. We are just getting started and I am excited for what the future holds.”

Boise State 2022 recruiting class

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)

OT Hall Schmidt, 6-7, 300, Peninsula (Washington) High

WR Zamondre Merriweather, 6-2, 200, Valencia (California) High

QB Maddux Madsen, 6-0, 175, American Fork (Utah) High