Live: Boise State will play Portland State without three key starters

Bryan Harsin on Kellen Moore’s debut, fumbles, tight ends, Hank’s playbook Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin addressed Kellen Moore's debut as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, his team's fumbling problem, the production of the Broncos' tight ends and the size of quarterback Hank Bachmeier's playbook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin addressed Kellen Moore's debut as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, his team's fumbling problem, the production of the Broncos' tight ends and the size of quarterback Hank Bachmeier's playbook.

The Boise State and Portland State football teams are playing Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. You can follow the action here. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

SCORING SUMMARY

Will be updated throughout the game.

NEWS AND NOTES

Both offensive tackles out

Boise State junior left tackle Ezra Cleveland didn’t play against Portland State because of an injury. He had a protective boot on his right foot Saturday night and appeared to be favoring that leg during the previous game against Marshall. Cleveland had started the first 29 games of his career.

Cleveland joined sophomore right tackle John Ojukwu on the bench. Ojukwu sustained a leg injury in the season opener.

The Broncos also inserted two first-time starters into the offensive line: redshirt freshman Garrett Curran at right tackle and redshirt freshman Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez at left guard. Senior John Molchon started at left tackle — his third starting spot of the season. The other two spots were filled by regulars Garrett Larson at center and Eric Quevedo at right guard.

Molchon started at left guard, his usual spot, against Florida State and moved to right tackle when Ojukwu got hurt. He started at right tackle against Marshall.

Starting safety DeAndre Pierce, who also was injured against Florida State, missed his second straight game as well.

Running back Robert Mahone and wide receiver CT Thomas, both starters, were in uniform and active during warmups. Mahone injured a shoulder against Marshall and Thomas missed the Marshall game.

Quick hits

The Broncos wore all orange for the orange out in the stands. ...

