Boise State football team jumps two spots in Top 25 polls

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on Marshall win, his penalty, QB Hank Bachmeier Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference after the 14-7 win against Marshall. Harsin also addressed his unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty and the play of quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference after the 14-7 win against Marshall. Harsin also addressed his unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty and the play of quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

The Boise State football team moved up two spots in the Top 25 polls Sunday.

The Broncos are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll. They’re 2-0 after wins at Florida State and at home against Marshall.

Boise State will be back in action Saturday at Albertsons Stadium against Portland State (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).

UCF of the American conference is No. 17 in AP and No. 16 in USA Today.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ ▪ ▪

Here’s my AP ballot:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. LSU

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Oregon

12. Texas

13. Texas A&M

14. UCF

15. USC

16. Cal

17. Michigan

18. Penn State

19. Washington State

20. Iowa

21. Wisconsin

22. Boise State

23. North Carolina

24. Appalachian State

25. Colorado

Dropped out: Washington, Syracuse, Stanford, Cincinnati, Iowa State

Also considered: Mississippi State, Army, Michigan State, Maryland