Boise State football team jumps two spots in Top 25 polls
The Boise State football team moved up two spots in the Top 25 polls Sunday.
The Broncos are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll. They’re 2-0 after wins at Florida State and at home against Marshall.
Boise State will be back in action Saturday at Albertsons Stadium against Portland State (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).
UCF of the American conference is No. 17 in AP and No. 16 in USA Today.
▪ ▪ ▪
Here’s my AP ballot:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. LSU
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Oregon
12. Texas
13. Texas A&M
14. UCF
15. USC
16. Cal
17. Michigan
18. Penn State
19. Washington State
20. Iowa
21. Wisconsin
22. Boise State
23. North Carolina
24. Appalachian State
25. Colorado
Dropped out: Washington, Syracuse, Stanford, Cincinnati, Iowa State
Also considered: Mississippi State, Army, Michigan State, Maryland
