Boise State Football Boise State’s Weaver: ‘It’s still our goal to get that ring’ September 15, 2019 07:06 AM

After tying a single-game school record with 4.0 sacks in Boise State's 45-10 win over Portland State, junior STUD end Curtis Weaver and the rest of the Broncos' football team turn their attention to Mountain West Conference play.