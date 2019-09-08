Boise State football season-ticket sales dip again. Here’s how sales have changed.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on Marshall win, his penalty, QB Hank Bachmeier Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference after the 14-7 win against Marshall. Harsin also addressed his unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty and the play of quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference after the 14-7 win against Marshall. Harsin also addressed his unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty and the play of quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

The Boise State football program’s season-ticket sales dropped again this year — falling to the lowest total since 2003, which was when the Broncos’ sales started to rise quickly.

Boise State reported 16,580 season-ticket sales on Sunday. That’s down 7.9 percent from last year’s total of 17,998.

It’s also a 31.2 percent drop since the school record of 24,109 season tickets in 2012. The Broncos’ four-year run of 50-3 with quarterback Kellen Moore ended in 2011.

This is the fifth time in the past seven seasons that the Broncos’ season-ticket sales have declined. Sales had increased 11 of the previous 12 years.

College football attendance was at its lowest point in 22 years in 2018, according to CBSSports.com, so Boise State isn’t alone in its struggle. National attendance has dropped seven of the past eight years. The Pac-12 had its worst season since 1982 and the Big Ten its worst since 1993. The Mountain West had the worst season in its history.

Boise State’s average attendance was up to 33,068 in 2018. The school record of 35,404 was set in 2012.

The Broncos drew 31,951 fans for Friday’s home opener against Marshall. It was the second time in three years that they attracted fewer than 32,000 fans for the home opener — something that hadn’t happened before that since the 2008 stadium expansion.