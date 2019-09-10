Love the Boise State-BYU football rivalry? We’ve got good news for you.

BYU running back Brayden El-Bakri is spun to the ground after being hit by Boise State cornerback Avery Williams on Nov. 3, 2018, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. The Broncos won 21-16. AP

The Boise State vs. BYU football rivalry has been extended.

The two schools announced Tuesday a join agreement to resume their series from 2025 through 2034. The current deal, which began in 2012, runs through a 2023 meeting in Provo, Utah. The teams will not play in 2024.

Boise State leads the all-time series 7-2, with its only losses coming at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2013 and 2015. The Broncos have won the past three meetings, and this year’s game is Saturday, Oct. 19, at BYU. Kickoff and TV information have not yet been announced.

The new series is scheduled to begin Oct. 25, 2025, at Albertsons Stadium. the Broncos will host in odd numbered years and BYU in the even numbered.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.