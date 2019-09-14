Instant Analysis: What did we learn about Boise State’s QB situation vs. Portland State?

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin gets pumped after the Broncos score in the first quarter against Portland State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Final score: Boise State 45, Portland State 10

Records: Boise State is 3-0; Portland State is 1-2

Why the Broncos won: The Broncos’ talent took over, as often happens when FBS teams play FCS teams. Boise State wide receiver/kickoff returner John Hightower’s electric speed (kickoff return and receiving TDs), the savvy of wide receivers CT Thomas and Khalil Shakir (two TDs for Thomas; 125 receiving yards for the tandem), the playmaking of tailback George Holani (58 yards from scrimmage) and the sheer domiance of STUD end Curtis Weaver (four sacks) were far too much for the Vikings to handle.

Main takeaway: The Broncos’ quarterback situation just got really interesting as they prepare to open Mountain West play Friday against Air Force on a short week. True freshman starter Hank Bachmeier got battered again, but he also threw an ugly interception and struggled to recognize some of the pressure Portland State threw at him. He took a nasty hit to the jaw in the first half — the defender was ejected — and it’s unclear if that’s why he only played one series in the second half. (This post will be updated after the press conference).

What is clear is that sophomore backup Chase Cord, who competed with Bachmeier through fall camp, is ready to contribute. Cord was the backup last year before sustaining a torn ACL in practice in October. That worked against him to some degree in the quarterback competition as he worked back into playing shape.

In his first significant playing time of the season, Cord ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and led three scoring drives (two TDs, one field goal) once he took over on the second drive of the second half. And he looked good doing it, going 5-for-10 for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an impressive scramble that showed his speed is coming back. Cord’s only flaw was a three-play series of incompletions after the scramble that forced a field goal.

If Bachmeier is hurt, it appears Boise State has a solid option behind him. If Bachmeier is healthy, it’s difficult to imagine we won’t see more of Cord in future games — perhaps for a series here and there.

Either way, it looks like this offense will be more than just the Bachmeier show.

Player of the game: Weaver’s four sacks — the last of which snuffed out a Portland State scoring opportunity — tied the school record. More impressively, that sack total hadn’t happened since Chris Wing recorded four in 1996, also against Portland State. With all those great pass rushers Boise State has had in recent years, none of them did what Weaver accomplished Saturday. Weaver’s play helped the Broncos shut out their opponent in the second half for the third straight game.

Play of the game: The Broncos fell behind 3-0 — the third straight game the opponent has scored first. But before the Vikings could even notice the scoreboard was in their favor, Hightower took the ensuing kickoff, darted diagonally across the field and dashed down the sideline for a 98-yard touchdown. It was the Broncos’ first touchdown on a deep kickoff since 2013.

What’s next: Air Force at Boise State, 7 p.m. Friday at Albertsons Stadium (ESPN2).