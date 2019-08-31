Live: Florida State 21, Boise State 6 (second quarter)

Check out Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium The Boise State football team will play Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Here’s a bird’s-eye view from Google Earth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boise State football team will play Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Here’s a bird’s-eye view from Google Earth.

The Boise State and Florida State football teams open the 2019 season Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee, Florida. Get scoring updates, news and other live updates from Doak Campbell Stadium here.

The game will air on ESPNews. That’s channel 135 on Cable One, 207 on DirecTV and 142 on Dish Network.

You can follow tweets about the game below, and scroll to the bottom for links to all of this week’s coverage from the Idaho Statesman. We have two reporters at the stadium.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

FSU — Cam Akers 38 run (Ricky Aguayo kick). Key plays: Boise State running Andrew Van Buren fumbled to end a promising opening drive for the Broncos. The Seminoles faced fourth-and-1 after a couple missed tackles allowed them to get closer to the first-down marker, and Akers broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage to scampere into the end zone. Drive: 4 plays, 47 yards, :43. Florida State 7, Boise State 0

BSU — Eric Sachse 36 field goal, 7:49. Key plays: New starting tailback Robert Mahone busted several strong runs and wide receiver Khalil Shakir broke a tackle for a first down on second-and-6. But the drive stalled on third-and-8 when Bachmeier’s throw against a blitz went right through wide receiver John Hightower’s hands. Drive: 14 plays, 56 yards, 4:39. Florida State 7, Boise State 3

FSU — Tamorrion Terry 75 pass from James Blackman (Aguayo kick), 7:42. Key play: Terry caught the ball near the sideline on a screen, slipped through several tackle attempts and darted down the sideline for the score. Drive: 1 plays, 75 yards, :07. Florida State 14, Boise State 3

BSU — Sachse 36 field goal, 3:47. Key plays: Quarterback Hank Bachmeier found wide receiver CT Thomas for a 36-yard gain down the left sideline one play after a fumble return for a TD was overturned on replay. Hightower added a 14-yard catch. Drive: 11 plays, 56 yards, 3:55. Florida State 14, Boise State 6

FSU — Gabe Nabers 5 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), 1:05. Key plays: Keyshawn Helton gained 14 yards on a reverse and the Broncos missed several more tackle attempts to assist the Seminoles’ march. Nabers was wide open at the line of scrimmage on the TD. Drive: 10 plays, 76 yards, 2:35. Florida State 21, Boise State 6

NEWS AND NOTES

Will Florida State play in Boise?

The deal was signed six and a half years ago — and immediately there was speculation about whether Florida State was serious.

We’re about to find out.

The Florida State football team is scheduled to play at Boise State on Sept. 19, 2020, to complete a home-and-home contract with Boise State. The teams play Saturday in Tallahassee.

[Related: Boise State, Florida State worked together to save 2019 game]

The Seminoles can cancel the Boise game for $1 million, but that price tag jumps to $2 million within 12 months of the game, according to the contract.

Jim Curry, the senior associate athletics director at Florida State, told the Idaho Statesman on Friday to expect to see the Seminoles on the Broncos’ famed blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.

“We are fully anticipating to go to Boise next year,” he said.

And it turns out there’s a piece of this contract that is unexpectedly attractive to Florida State: traveling west.

Florida State played at BYU in 2009, Colorado in 2007 and USC in 1997.

“Our folks have been out West,” said Curry, who is the administrator for football and handles football scheduling. “The Boise game, and particularly the return, invoked some really positive memories for our fans, memories of going out West.”

Bach

Quick hits

STUD end Curtis Weaver was Boise State’s single-game captain. ... The Broncos wore blue pants with white jerseys and white helmets. ... Boise State won the coin toss and took the ball. ... Avery Williams carried the Hammer. ... True freshmen JL Skinner (safety) and George Holani (running back) played.

