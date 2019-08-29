Boise State-Florida State football game moved across state to avoid Hurricane Dorian

Dorian to make landfall as major hurricane Labor Day weekend Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week.

The Boise State-Florida State football game scheduled for Saturday in Jacksonville has been moved to Tallahassee and will be played at the Seminoles’ Doak Campbell Stadium as Hurricane Dorian heads toward Florida.

The Broncos and Seminoles will play at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, according to Boise State coach Bryan Harsin. Updated information regarding the television broadcast has not yet been announced.

“I think they are going to go forward with the game, but they are not going to do it in Jacksonville,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told the Tallahassee Democrat and other local media members Thursday morning. “They are going to do the game in Tallahassee, and I think they will have more details for everybody who is interested in that going forward.”

The game originally was scheduled for 5 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. It is part of a two-year contract between the schools, with Florida State playing in Boise next season.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.