True freshman quarterback looks like the starter as Broncos hold open practice

Highlights from four-star Boise State commit Hank Bachmeier Hank Bachmeier, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound passer from Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High, verbally committed to the Boise State football team.

Hank Bachmeier has been hailed as one of the most touted recruits in Boise State football history.

He clearly lived up to that hype with his impact during fall camp, as coach Bryan Harsin said Bachmeier would be the Broncos’ starting quarterback for their 2019 season opener against Florida State if the Broncos had to play today.

“Hank is deservedly the starter right now,” Harsin said in an interview after Saturday’s Fall Fan Fest.

Bachmeier will be the first true freshman to start a season opener for the Broncos during the school’s FBS era (began in 1996).

He beat out redshirt sophomore Chase Cord and senior Jaylon Henderson (one pass attempt last year) for the starting job. Cord was the primary backup last season before tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in an October practice. Cord was 6-for-9 for 67 yards and a touchdown with an interception in four games last season. He also rushed for 109 yards on eight carries.

Bachmeier joined the Broncos in January, graduating from high school a semester early. He impressed coaches with his commitment through the spring and summer, earning a spot in the veterans practice the first four days of fall camp when the roster was split.

Bachmeier had a “girl back home” who would quiz him about the playbook on the phone, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zak Hill said before camp.

“You can see the urgency was there,” Hill said.

Bachmeier’s preparation also has impressed teammates, wide receiver Khalil Shakir said.

“You don’t really see him freak out too much,” Shakir said earlier this week. “He’s a smart kid.”

In four seasons at Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High, the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder threw for 13,150 yards and rushed for 2,190. He had 156 touchdown passes to 30 interceptions and rushed for 32 more scores.

Bachmeier committed to Boise State in May of 2018 and officially signed in December of that year, turning down offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Colorado, California and Washington State before choosing Boise State.

He was ranked as the No. 6 pro-style passers in the nation by 247Sports.com.

Bachmeier replaces four-year starter Brett Rypien, who is now competing for a roster spot with the Denver Broncos in the NFL.

Bachmeier follows Rypien (2016-18), Ryan Finley (2015), Grant Hedrick (2014), Joe Southwick (2012-13), Kellen Moore (2008-11), Taylor Tharp (2007), Jared Zabransky (2004-06) and Ryan Dinwiddie (2001-03) as season-opening starters in the WAC/Mountain West era.

It will be important for the Broncos to retain Cord in a sport where backup quarterbacks are transferring at a high rate. The Broncos already have lost true freshman Kaiden Bennett, who joined the team in January to compete with Bachmeier.

“I feel like both (Cord and Bachmeier) are stepping up and really bringing their best game to the table just to help our team be better for Florida State,” wide receiver CT Thomas said earlier this week.

NOTES: Walk-on kicker Eric Sachse was placed on scholarship after an impressive fall camp. ... Redshirt sophomore long snapper Daniel Cantrell of Bishop Kelly High also was put on scholarship.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.