Boise State Football
Take a look at the Boise State football team’s first depth chart of the 2019 season
Boise State’s Harsin on QB Hank Bachmeier: ‘No doubt about it’
Boise State released its first depth chart of the 2019 season Monday ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Florida State (5 p.m. MT, ESPN).
As was announced Saturday, true freshman Hank Bachmeier will get the start at quarterback for the Broncos.
Redshirt junior Robert Mahone (5-10, 218) got the nod at running back, with sophomore Andrew Van Buren (6-0, 223) and true freshman George Holani (5-11, 192) in line behind him.
In the Broncos’ deep receiving room, senior John Hightower, CT Thomas/Khalil Shakir and Akilian Butler are listed as starters followed by junior Octavius Evans, redshirt freshman Stefan Cobbs and redshirt freshman Billy Bowens.
While both are still coming back from injuries, sixth-year senior defensive tackle David Moa (achilles) and junior weakside linebacker Riley Whimpey (ACL) were each listed as starters. Also of note on defense: True freshman JL Skinner (6-4, 213) earned a backup spot at safety behind senior Kekoa Nawahine and redshirt junior Jalen Walker will step into a starting role at cornerback.
