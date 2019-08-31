True freshman QB exceeds the hype as Boise State football rallies past Florida State

Boise State OC Zak Hill: ‘Hank is a very special player’ Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill explains why true freshman Hank Bachmeier won the Broncos' starting quarterback job and what he brings to the position. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill explains why true freshman Hank Bachmeier won the Broncos' starting quarterback job and what he brings to the position.

The legend of Hank Bachmeier continues to grow. And it’s only getting started.

The true freshman quarterback led Boise State to a come-from-behind, 36-31 win at Florida State on Friday, rallying the Broncos from a 20-point deficit late in the second quarter.

Bachmeier impressed from the opening whistle to the final one, completing 30-of-51 passes for 407 yards and a TD.

“You know what? He won. That’s how you assess it,” Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said in a postgame interview on ESPNews. “We can break it all down. It’s not perfect. But you and I both know you go out there and you compete to win. That’s what he did.”

Nothing rattled the 20-year-old, the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign with Boise State.

Not Hurricane Dorian, which moved the game from Jacksonville to Florida State’s home field in Tallahassee on Thursday. Not an overwhelming pass rush, which hammered Bachmeier for six sacks, countless hits and separated him from his helmet twice. Not even a father recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor, causing Mike Bachmeier to miss his son’s first game since he was 6 years old.

Bachmeier remained cool, calm and collected throughout as the first Bronco true freshman to start at quarterback since Boise State joined the FBS in 1996.

He climbed the pocket as Florida State sent pressure from the edge. He scrambled when the interior rush prevented him from stepping into throws. And he stood strong and absorbed monster hits if it meant finishing a completion.

Bachmeier found Khalil Shakir for an 11-yard touchdown pass, the first of his career, to cut the deficit to 31-26 with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter. He then engineered an 11-play, 60-yard drive to take the Broncos’ first lead at 33-31 with 12:44 left in the fourth.

Bachmeier and Boise State never surrendered the lead from there, erasing a pair of 18-point deficits in the first half with 23 unanswered points to finish the game.

