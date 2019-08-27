Tropical storm could affect Boise State-Florida State football game

Torrential rain two hours after First Responder Bowl cancellation Rain continued to pour down and thunder was heard consistently two hours after the First Responder Bowl was cancelled in Dallas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rain continued to pour down and thunder was heard consistently two hours after the First Responder Bowl was cancelled in Dallas.

The Boise State football team could face another adverse weather situation when it opens the season Saturday against Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tropical Storm Dorian is approaching Florida and there are simulations showing it hitting the Jacksonville area on Saturday.

Boise State is scheduled to travel to Florida on Thursday, which could open the possibility of playing the game earlier than scheduled.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT and will air on ESPN.

“We are monitoring weather projections for the potential storm, as are the officials in Jacksonville, at Boise State, and at ESPN and the ACC,” Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn said in a statement provided to the Idaho Statesman. “It is too soon to make any decisions, but when they are made, the safety of the student-athletes and the fans attending the game will, as always, be the top priority.”

Boise State’s last game was canceled during the first quarter because of lightning and heavy rain. That was the First Responder Bowl in December in Dallas against Boston College.

Senior offensive lineman John Molchon, a team captain, was surprised Tuesday to learn that weather could be a problem again.

“Oh no,” he said. “We want to compete.”