Will Florida State actually play Boise State on The Blue? Seminoles say yes.

The deal was signed six and a half years ago — and immediately there was speculation about whether Florida State was serious.

We’re about to find out.

The Florida State football team is scheduled to play at Boise State on Sept. 19, 2020, to complete a home-and-home contract with Boise State. The teams play Saturday in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles can cancel the Boise game for $1 million, but that price tag jumps to $2 million within 12 months of the game, according to the contract.

Jim Curry, the senior associate athletics director at Florida State, told the Idaho Statesman on Friday to expect to see the Seminoles on the Broncos’ famed blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.

“We are fully anticipating to go to Boise next year,” he said.

And it turns out there’s a piece of this contract that is unexpectedly attractive to Florida State: traveling west.

Florida State played at BYU in 2009, Colorado in 2007 and USC in 1997.

“Our folks have been out West,” said Curry, who is the administrator for football and handles football scheduling. “The Boise game, and particularly the return, invoked some really positive memories for our fans, memories of going out West.”