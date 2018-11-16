Live coverage: Boise State 14, New Mexico 7 (second quarter)

Once again, the Boise State football team is dealing with a handful of injuries as the Broncos prepare to face New Mexico on Friday.
Wide receiver Octavius Evans, receiver Khalil Shakir, receiver John Hightower, safety Tyreque Jones, tight end Matt Pistone and defensive tackle Chase Hatada won’t play in Albuquerque, a Boise State official said.
Shakir and Jones are new additions to the injury report. Shakir, a true freshman, scored a go-ahead 49-yard touchdown last Friday in a 24-17 win over Fresno State. Jones has started five games this season but was replaced in the lineup by sophomore Jordan Happle last week.
Evans has not played since Oct. 19 against Colorado State. Coach Bryan Harsin said Wednesday the injury he had in fall camp has not properly healed, but did not say he won’t play the rest of the season. He has two receptions for 12 yards in five games.
“As far as the amount of time he’s been able to play, yeah, it’s really disappointing. I know it is for him,” Harsin said. “... He’s been able to play, it’s just not where he wants to be. He’s still working, he’s still preparing. It’s not like all hope is lost, that there’s not a chance for him to play.”
Hightower also did not play last week. He is second on the team with 163 yards rushing and third with 496 yards receiving and has eight total touchdowns. Hatada missed Nov. 3’s game against BYU, but played last week, though he was taken off the field with an apparent injury during the win.
Boise State (8-2 overall, 5-1 Mountain West) is ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the College Football Playoff.
QUICK HITS
Junior running back Alexander Mattison, who rushed for 144 yards the previous week against Fresno State, was selected as the single-game captain. … The Broncos are wearing all white. ... Freshman wide receiver Billy Bowens is switching his number from No. 27 to 18. ... Sophomore linebacker Bruno DeRose carried the Hammer.
SCORING UPDATES
FIRST QUARTER
BSU — Sean Modster 16 pass from Brett Rypien (Haden Hoggarth kick), 2:21. Key plays: The Broncos once again marched downfield, and once again did not face a third down. Rypien was 4-of-5 for 47 yards on the drive, the last past a perfect bullet to Modster in the back of the end zone. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 6:26. Boise State 14, New Mexico 0
BSU — Sean Modster 15 pass from Brett Rypien (Haden Hoggarth kick), 12:38. Key plays: Boise State absolutely rolled down the field, the first four plays going for more than 10 yards apiece. The Broncos’ touchdown came on their only second down of the drive as Rypien hit an open Modster in the UNM end zone. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:22. Boise State 7, New Mexico 0
