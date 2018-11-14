Mattison, Boise State offensive line ‘evolving’ to make running game the difference

As badly as Boise State’s legion of fans wanted it, as much as the coaches wanted it, no one was more inspired to get the Broncos’ running game going than Alexander Mattison.
Coming into last Friday’s game against Fresno State, it was obvious — Mattison was running angry the past few weeks. Since the Broncos’ Oct. 6 loss against San Diego State, he had 91 carries for 379 yards, no run longer than 18 yards.
But he was moving forward, with a passion.
“He’s running hard,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said Sunday. “... You could tell in the last few games, he’s trying to put it on his back, saying ‘give me the ball as many times as possible.’ ”
That wish was certainly fulfilled Friday, with Mattison rushing a career-high 30 times for a season-best 144 yards, again getting chunks of yardage at a time, no run longer than 14 yards. It was the most rushing yards against the Bulldogs by an opponent in their previous 22 games.
Sure, Mattison would like to break off a long run, but in a season where patience has been required, he’s happy with the 4- or 5-yarders, considering those at least have been consistent.
“Before, it was probably a little more frustrating at the beginning of the season, like, ‘I’m this close to breaking it’ ... now, just appreciating how effective they are in the game,” Mattison said.
The Broncos still rank seventh in the Mountain West in rushing with 152.7 yards per game, but Mattison is third with 870 yards. His big game against Fresno State helped keep Boise State in third-and-short situations against the stout Bulldogs.
Mattison said it was a team effort, aided by an offensive line he said has also been more aggressive, fighting to the second level of the defense.
“Every play was a grind, and we accepted that challenge,” junior guard John Molchon said. “Being patient, it’s always nice to hit the big ones, but it’s also fun to grind down the field and run the clock down.”
That combined effort is hardly a coincidence — Mattison said he and the offensive line would discuss what they saw separately on film during the week, trying to understand one another. Last month, he and Molchon talked about streamlining that communication.
On Mondays, when the linemen go watch film together, Mattison joins them.
“We just noticed the areas we needed to fix, to get in and get that established together was a better option,” Mattison said.
It should come as no surprise that when Boise State has not rushed for 100 yards this season, it is 0-2. Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said players coming together to help remedy an issue, like what Mattison and the linemen have done, has impressed him.
“It just spreads across the team when that happens ... that’s smart, that’s guys evolving and growing,” Harsin said.
And what better way to accentuate that than a group celebrating an individual?
Should he eclipse 1,000 yards, Mattison will make it 10 straight seasons in which a Boise State back has hit the mark.
“They’re more pumped about it than anyone on the team — it’s amazing to have people like that blocking for you,” Mattison said.
ONE MAN DOWN? NO PROBLEM
Boise State sophomore cornerback Avery Williams made a nice play with a pass breakup on Fresno State’s last play, a fourth-and-11 from the Broncos’ 29-yard line.
The degree of difficulty made it all the more impressive, considering Boise State had just 10 guys on the field.
Harsin said it was “a personnel issue” in which an interior lineman was supposed to report in, but didn’t. He noticed the Broncos were a man short, and even though he had a timeout, he opted not to use it. He said the defense had a good play called and didn’t want Fresno State to have a chance to change.
“We had the momentum at the time ... we still won the play, if we had 11, we might’ve done even better in that situation,” Harsin said.
No. 23 BOISE STATE AT NEW MEXICO
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Dreamstyle Stadium (39,422; FieldTurf); Albuquerque, N.M.
TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, John Schriffen); Cable One ch. 139/1139, DirecTV ch. 221, Dish Network ch. 158
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 8-2, 5-1 (won 24-17 vs. Fresno State on Friday); New Mexico 3-7, 1-5 (lost 42-24 at Air Force on Saturday)
Series: Boise State leads 8-1 (Broncos won 28-14 on Sept. 14, 2017, in Boise)
Vegas line: Boise State by 20
Weather: Mid-40s, partly cloudy
