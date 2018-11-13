Don’t be surprised if you see more new faces debut for Boise State football soon

The Boise State football team has a maximum of four games remaining — at New Mexico on Friday, home against Utah State on Nov. 24, a potential Mountain West championship game and a bowl game.
This season, that means more than it ever has before, thanks to the new NCAA rule that allows players to appear in four games or fewer and maintain their redshirt.
Whether it is this week or next, you likely will see a handful of Broncos make their debuts.
“It’s very beneficial, as we get into these remaining games, there’s a few more guys that will get their opportunities,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
Harsin noted that fans will see “little sprinkles” around the country of new names getting a shot to play. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said that with his side of the ball seeing a rash of injuries, the rule will help him out down the stretch.
“If we have a freshman play, we want it to be a good experience, a positive experience for them, because they’ve got a lot left in front of them,” Avalos said. “... There’s a couple more that may have an opportunity to jump into the game.”
Boise State has played three true freshmen in more than four games — wide receiver Khalil Shakir, nose tackle Scale Igiehon and running back Andrew Van Buren. Receiver Billy Bowens and cornerback Chris Mitchell have appeared in two games, while defensive end Scott Matlock and center/fullback Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez have been in one apiece.
With those last four in particular, they have mostly been used because of need. Bowens has stepped in with Octavius Evans and John Hightower dealing with injuries, and Holomalia-Gonzalez was a blocking back last week with two tight ends hurt.
“That rule, right now, especially with the type of injuries we’ve had ... that’s the best thing that’s happened,” Harsin said. “It would be very stressful (without it) but we would find a way to maneuver guys around.”
Where it may really pay off is the bowl game, letting players get those extra practices and perhaps see some game action before the offseason.
The three freshmen that certainly won’t redshirt have shown some major flashes of potential. Van Buren has only nine carries the past six games, but early in the season looked like the powerful back the Broncos like. Igiehon has nine of his 12 tackles this season the past three games, with 1.5 sacks in his first start Nov. 3 against BYU.
Shakir is the one who has contributed most — he hauled in a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday that was the game-winner. It was his first touchdown catch, as he scored on a run Sept. 29 at Wyoming. He has 70 yards rushing, 170 receiving (16 receptions), two pass completions for 10 yards, 12 punt returns for 54 yards and four kickoff returns for 100 yards.
“Really, with him, the sky’s the limit ... he never flinches,” Harsin said.
BRONCOS IN CFP RANKINGS
Boise State was ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, the Broncos’ first time in the CFP this season.
Other Group of Five schools ahead of Boise State are No. 11 UCF, No. 23 Utah State and No. 24 Cincinnati. UCF and Cincinnati play Saturday, while the Broncos host Utah State on Nov. 24. The top-ranked Group of Five team that wins its conference will earn a berth to a New Year’s Six bowl.
The Broncos have appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings at least once every season since the CFP began in 2014.
GIVE CREDIT TO THE CROWD
Friday’s win over Fresno State wasn’t a sellout, but the 33,118 in the Albertsons Stadium stands sure sounded louder.
The Bulldogs had two false-start penalties in the first quarter and three total. Opponents have been called for 18 false starts on the Blue in five games this season. Boise State’s movement on defense could be part of it, but one Boise State defender said it was the thousands watching, not the 11 on the field, who made the difference.
“That’s all on them, it’s nothing to do with us,” sophomore STUD end Curtis Weaver said.
DEFENSE BRINGS THE ‘THUNDER’
Partially due to defensive linemen Durrant Miles and Chase Hatada dealing with injuries the past two weeks, but also as an attempt to lean on the Broncos’ depth at linebacker, there’s a personnel package that has made an impact lately.
Senior linebacker Tony Lashley will line up essentially as a defensive end, with sophomore Jabari Watson stepping in at tackle to help rest the inside linemen. Typically deployed on third down, the package is called “Thunder,” and it worked well against Fresno State.
Watson had a sack and broke up a pass, while Lashley combined with junior linebacker Tyson Maeva for a sack that led to the Bulldogs’ final play, a fourth-and-11.
“We’ve had to create other packages ... those guys have jumped in there and done an excellent job,” Avalos said.
NEWS AND NOTES
Harsin won his 50th game at Boise State with the Fresno State victory, fourth-most by a coach since the school became a four-year institution in 1968. Dan Hawkins is third with 53 from 2001 to 2005. ... New Mexico’s four defensive touchdowns are tied for third-most in the FBS (three fumbles, one interception). ... Guaranteed a winning record for a 21st consecutive season, Boise State’s streak is the second-longest active one in the country. Only Virginia Tech, currently 4-5, has a longer one (25).
No. 23 BOISE STATE AT NEW MEXICO
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Dreamstyle Stadium (39,422; FieldTurf); Albuquerque, N.M.
TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, John Schriffen); Cable One ch. 139/1139, DirecTV ch. 221, Dish Network ch. 158
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 8-2, 5-1 (won 24-17 vs. Fresno State on Friday); New Mexico 3-7, 1-5 (lost 42-24 at Air Force on Saturday)
Series: Boise State leads 8-1 (Broncos won 28-14 on Sept. 14, 2017, in Boise)
Vegas line: Boise State by 20 1/2
Weather: Mid-40s, partly cloudy
