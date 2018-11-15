Players to watch, who has the edge in Boise State’s road finale at New Mexico

WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball
Friday’s 24-17 win over Fresno State gave Boise State a much-needed boost of confidence in its rushing attack, behind Alexander Mattison’s 144 yards. Though the Broncos are 84th nationally in rushing yards per game (152.7), Mattison is 130 yards shy of 1,000.
The Lobos are 98th nationally in rush defense, allowing 201.1 ypg and 24 TDs on the ground. Boise State has struggled to break long runs, but New Mexico has allowed nine of 30 yards or more. Opponents are 7-0 when running the ball 40 or more times on the Lobos.
“This week, we’re going in there with the mindset we’re going to have to play physical, fast, downhill and hit our explosive plays that we’ve continued to emphasize, so hopefully we can get that done,” Mattison said.
Advantage: Boise State
When the Broncos pass the ball
Brett Rypien missed last year’s game against New Mexico, but he’s had field days against the Lobos — 62-of-103 for 897 yards with seven touchdowns to three interceptions. In the Broncos’ five-game win streak, Rypien is completing 72.2 percent of his pass attempts.
New Mexico’s defense often will leave cornerbacks on an island with safeties shallow. Rypien has taken advantage in the past, and so have top quarterbacks this season. The Lobos are 121st nationally in pass defense (280.9 ypg) and 126th in yards per completion (14.9).
“Kind of similar to what we’ve seen, they’re going to pressure you, they’ve played man coverage in the past, those one-on-one opportunities, we’ve got to find ways to get good matchups,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
Advantage: Boise State
When the Lobos run the ball
With the triple option no longer the bread and butter of New Mexico’s offense, the Lobos aren’t nearly as productive in the run game, currently 73rd nationally with 163 ypg. In their 3-2 start, the Lobos rushed for 211.4 ypg, but averaging 114.6 during their five-game skid.
“They run a lot more zone, stretch, counters ... but we’re still going to prepare for the triple options, because they showed that a little bit early in the year,” Boise State junior linebacker Tyson Maeva said.
Boise State has consistently been stout against the run, holding seven opponents under 125 yards rushing. The Broncos haven’t allowed a run over 26 yards the last three games after having given up one of at least 53 yards in five of the six games prior.
Advantage: Boise State
When the Lobos pass the ball
In their new spread-based system, the Lobos already have thrown it more than in any of coach Bob Davie’s first six seasons. They’ve thrown for 1,985 yards on 257 attempts. Three players have at least 20 receptions, and UNM’s 14.0 yards per catch ranks No. 20 nationally.
“They’ve had opportunities they haven’t capitalized on, either, they’re doing a good job of getting one-on-ones,” Harsin said, crediting the run game for making teams vulnerable.
Boise State’s pass rush has been terrific, tied for sixth nationally with 34 sacks. But the Broncos are 97th in pass efficiency defense, as opponents are completing 63.3 percent of passes for 239.3 yards per game. They’ve had five interceptions, none in six of their 10 games.
Advantage: Push
Special teams
ESPN ranks Boise State’s special teams 92nd in efficiency, and most games have been an adventure, whether it is penalties on returns, punts being blocked or struggles on field goals (8-of-13).
New Mexico’s kicker and punter last season are both currently on NFL rosters, but punter Tyson Dyer is 15th nationally with a 44.7-yard average and kicker Andrew Shelley is 6-of-6 on field goals. UNM leads the Mountain West with 13.7 yards per punt return, but is 126th nationally with 15.8 yards per kickoff return. The Lobos are No. 2 in the nation in kick-return defense (14.9 per return).
“They’ve done a really good job in that area, and that’s one for us we always have to be mindful of ... our consistency on special teams has to improve,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said, adding “we’ve got to not make it so difficult on ourselves.”
Advantage: New Mexico
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Brett Rypien, QB
During the Broncos’ win over Fresno State, he broke Mountain West career records for completions (981) and yards passing (12,924).
“It’s pretty special for Brett and everybody here at Boise State. ... That’s a big accomplishment and one that’s not going to be easily broken,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “And he’s still paving the way, has a few more games.”
Currently 18th in NCAA history in passing, Rypien needs 329 yards to crack the top 15. His 25 TD passes this year are already his best.
John Bates, TE
Production at tight end hasn’t been great — the Broncos have 26 combined receptions for 218 yards — but the sophomore had a huge play against Fresno State with his 15-yard gain on a third-and-16 that set up the first second-half TD in the Broncos’ comeback win.
“It was a really fun night,” Bates said. “... It was a big play in the game because we were backed up, got us out of deep field goal, punt range, glad I was able to help our team advance forward.”
Zeke Noa, LB
A sturdy 5-foot-11, 243-pound redshirt freshmen, he stepped in for Riley Whimpey against Fresno State, making his first career start. Noa had seven tackles, doubling his output for the season. One of the strongest players on the team, he’s also among the quietest.
“Zeke and I are up to a total of 25 words spoken to each other since he’s been here,” Harsin said. “He’s kind of the quiet assassin ... Zeke’s probably going to move somebody when he hits (them). He’s physical.”
NEW MEXICO
Tyrone Owens, RB
The senior leads the Lobos in rushing with 628 yards on 160 carries, and a team-best six TDs. His 2,613 career yards rushing are ninth in UNM history — the speedy 5-9, 188-pounder has eight career 100-yard games, but only one this season in the Lobos’ new offense.
“He definitely runs hard and downhill, he’s going to try to run you over,” Boise State senior STUD end Jabril Frazier said.
Rhashaun Epting, LB
Like Boise State’s Curtis Weaver, who plays a similar spot, he’s had a breakout season without being a full-time starter. The sophomore, who has made two starts, had 5.5 sacks the first five games, but none since. The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder also has 7.5 tackles for loss.
“He’s a guy, who as he matures, has a pretty good upside,” coach Bob Davie told the Albuquerque Journal last month. “He has to get bigger and stronger to reach his full potential. He’s not near what his full potential is.”
Sheriron Jones, QB
The well-traveled junior started his career at Tennessee, transferred to Colorado for about a week in January 2016, returned to Tennessee, then went to two junior colleges before enrolling at New Mexico in December. He’s made five starts, but didn’t start last week, though he played well in relief. He’s thrown for 1,311 yards with 13 TDs and 11 INTs and rushed for 213 yards.
BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
4 Brett Rypien, 6-2, 202 (Sr.)
9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 211 (Jr.)
3 Riley Smith, 6-4, 206 (Fr.)
Running back
22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 211 (Jr.)
34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 204 (So.)
21 Andrew Van Buren, 6-0, 227 (Fr.)
Wide receiver
8 Sean Modster, 5-11, 189 (Sr.)
1 Octavius Evans, 6-1, 199 (So.) OR
16 John Hightower, 6-2, 183 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 171 (So.)
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
7 A.J. Richardson, 6-0, 209 (Sr.)
2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (Fr.)
Tight end
86 Chase Blakley, 6-4, 239 (Sr.)
85 John Bates, 6-6, 246 (So.)
47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 244 (Jr.)
5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 229 (Jr.)
Left tackle
76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 309 (So.)
69 Austin Dixon, 6-6, 289 (So.)
Left guard
77 John Molchon, 6-5, 310 (Jr.)
68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 296 (RFr.)
Center
67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 298 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
Right guard
79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 295 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
66 Isiah Moore, 6-4, 292 (Jr.)
Right tackle
70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 297 (RFr.)
78 Andres Preciado, 6-6, 295 (Sr.)
Defensive end
91 Durrant Miles, 6-6, 261 (Sr.)
45 Kayode Rufai, 6-4, 255 (So.)
Nose tackle
98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 305 (Jr.)
57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 319 (Jr.)
90 Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 300 (Fr.)
Defensive tackle
93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 253 (Jr.)
54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 269 (Jr.)
40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 253 (So.)
STUD end
8 Jabril Frazier, 6-4, 238 (Sr.)
99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 266 (So.)
53 Sam Whitney, 6-2, 233 (Jr.)
Weakside linebacker
7 Ezekiel Noa, 5-11, 243 (RFr.)
36 Blake Whitlock, 6-1, 214 (Sr.)
Middle linebacker
58 Tyson Maeva, 6-0, 228 (Jr.)
25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (So.)
56 Joseph Inda, 6-0, 231 (Sr.)
Nickel/strongside LB
28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 185 (So.)
9 Desmond Williams, 5-11, 205 (So.)
41 Will Heffner, 6-2, 225 (Jr.)
Cornerback
14 Tyler Horton, 5-11, 197 (Sr.)
15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 174 (So.)
Cornerback
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)
30 Robert Lewis, 5-10, 176 (So.)
Boundary Safety
10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Jr.)
21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 197 (RFr.)
Field Safety
32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 199 (So.)
5 Evan Tyler, 6-2, 191 (Jr.)
Kicker
96 Haden Hoggarth, 6-0, 195 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Kick returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.) OR
16 John Hightower, 6-2, 183 (Jr.) OR
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Punter
49 Quinn Skillin, 6-4, 189 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Punt returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.) OR
2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (Fr.)
NEW MEXICO DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
11 Coltin Gerhart, 5-11, 214 (Sr.)
4 Sheriron Jones, 6-3, 196 (Jr.)
Tailback
25 Tyrone Owens, 5-9, 188 (Sr.)
21 Daevon Vigilant, 5-7, 180 (RFr.)
28 Ahmari Davis, 5-10, 182 (Jr.)
3 Zahneer Shuler, 6-1, 232 (Sr.)
Wide receiver
5 Patrick Reed, 6-2, 190 (Sr.)
7 Anselem Umeh, 5-11, 176 (So.)
Wide receiver
2 Delane Hart-Johnson, 6-4, 219 (Sr.)
23 Jay Griffin IV, 5-10, 159 (So.)
Wide receiver
19 Elijah Lilly, 6-0, 159 (Sr.)
6 Emmanuel Harris, 5-9, 202 (Sr.)
Tight end
88 Marcus Williams, 6-3, 205 (So.)
84 Brayden Dickey, 6-5, 230 (Sr.)
Left tackle
76 Jarred Sylvester, 6-5, 309 (Jr.)
66 Javon Mosley, 6-7, 335 (Jr.)
Left guard
79 Chris Estrella, 6-4, 294 (Jr.)
77 Charlie Grammel, 6-3, 307 (Jr.)
Center
64 Kyle Stapley, 6-3, 307 (So.)
69 Beau Hott, 6-3, 298 (Jr.)
Right guard
55 Aaron Jenkins, 6-2, 293 (Sr.)
71 David Zavala, 6-4, 297 (Jr.)
Right tackle
50 Teton Saltes, 6-6, 284 (So.)
56 Austin Cook, 6-5, 295 (Jr.)
Left defensive end
53 Cody Baker, 6-3, 293 (Sr.)
95 Adebayo Soremekun, 6-2, 298 (Jr.)
Nose tackle
52 Aaron Blackwell, 6-3, 288 (Jr.)
54 Langston Murray, 6-2, 318 (RFr.)
Right defensive end
93 Nahje Flowers, 6-3, 278 (So.)
90 Erin Austin, 6-2, 289 (Jr.)
Rush linebacker
29 Jordan Flack, 6-3, 215 (Sr.)
11 Rhashaun Epting, 6-2, 218 (So.)
Middle linebacker
46 Brandon Shook, 6-2, 231 (So.)
10 DaQuan Baker, 6-2, 250 (Sr.)
Weakside linebacker
26 Sitivena Tamaivena, 6-0, 231 (Sr.)
30 Moana Vanikolo, 5-11, 246 (Jr.)
Nickel
5 Michael Sewell Jr., 6-1, 201 (Sr.)
15 Kameron Miller, 6-2, 204 (So.)
Left cornerback
3 D’Angelo Ross, 5-9, 180 (Sr.)
6 De’John Rogers, 5-9, 170 (Jr.)
Right cornerback
13 Jalin Burrell, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)
8 Willie Hobdy Jr., 6-2, 181 (Jr.)
Free Safety
4 Bijon Parker, 6-1, 190 (Sr.)
12 Patrick Peek, 5-10, 199 (Jr.)
Strong Safety
23 Marcus Hayes, 6-0, 199 (RFr.)
9 Stanley Barnwell Jr., 6-2, 198 (Jr.)
Kicker
94 Andrew Shelley, 6-1, 198 (RFr.)
98 Danny Sutton, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)
Kick returner
19 Elijah Lilly, 6-0, 159 (Jr.)
5 Emmanuel Harris, 5-9, 202 (Sr.)
Punter
96 Tyson Dyer, 6-2, 198 (So.)
98 Danny Sutton, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)
Punt returner
23 Marcus Hayes, 6-0, 199 (RFr.)
13 Jalin Burrell, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)
