Former Boise State running back shot, killed by deputy in hotel lobby in Georgia

A former Boise State running back was shot and killed by a sheriff’s office deputy in Georgia, according to his former high school coach.
Jack Darrel Fields Jr., 25, of El Paso, was shot and killed by a deputy on Thursday at a Residence Inn, according to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Fields’ coach at Americas High School, Patrick Melton, confirmed with the Statesman that it was the same Fields who played at Boise State.
According to the release, Fields stabbed a deputy multiple times after he resisted arrest in the hotel lobby. Authorities were called in for a “trouble with subject call,” the report said. The deputy, Stephan Psillos, shot and killed Fields.
“It was a sad situation; you hate to see stuff like this with someone so young,” Augusta Coroner Mark Bowen told the Statesman.
An autopsy is scheduled today, Bowen said.
Fields played at Boise State from 2012 to 2015, according to Boise State’s website. In February 2015, in a Boise State locker room, he punched teammate Rick Smith, causing Smith to fall to the ground and knocking him unconscious, according to previous Statesman reporting.
Smith’s family declined to press charges. Smith reportedly suffered a brain hemorrhage, a fractured skull and a swollen brain.
Fields signed with Boise State in 2012. He was a three-time offensive MVP at Americas, where he rushed for 2,478 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. He played as a true freshman at Boise State but was primarily a special teams contributor during his career, from 2012 to 2015. He played in 47 games and rushed for 336 yards as a Bronco.
Fields was honored as a single-game captain for the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl, his last college game. One of his most memorable college plays was a key block on a 57-yard touchdown pass in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.
Breaking News editor Christina Lords contributed to this report.
