Live blog: Here’s the latest on elections in Boise, Meridian, Eagle and more

Polling places across the Treasure Valley opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and elections officials in Ada County said reports from poll workers were mixed shortly before 5 p.m.

“Turnout is at or above our projections of 30% turnout countywide, and we definitely have some precincts that are having spikes in turnout like in Eagle and Star and parts of North Boise,” wrote Chelsea Carattini, communications specialist for the Ada County Clerk’s Office, in an email. “Others are reporting a slow day, so it’s tough to get a concrete idea.”

According to data from the Ada County Clerk’s Office, absentee and early voting turnout was strongest in Eagle, where 7.8% of registered voters cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

In Boise, 6.4% of registered voters cast ballots early. Early turnout was particularly high in parts of the North End, where up to 12% of registered voters had already voted.

Organizers optimistic on propositions

6:04 p.m.: Organizers behind two items on the Boise ballot are optimistic that voters will side with them. If passed, propositions 1 and 2 would put a new main Boise library and a proposed stadium to another vote.

Adelia Simplot, president of Boise Working Together, told the Statesman on Tuesday evening that she believes the public will vote “yes” on the propositions. Boise Working Together is a community group that collected thousands of signatures this spring to get the propositions on the ballot.

“I think tonight will go in our favor, in the favor of yes for the people being able to vote on major projects ... because it’s only fair that if we have to pay for these massive buildings, we should be able to have a say,” Simplot said.

Read more on the propositions and the context behind them here.

Eagle candidates eke out last-minute votes

5:30 p.m.: In Eagle, mayoral and city council candidates and their supporters took to the streets on Tuesday morning. At 7 a.m., several political hopefuls walked around Downtown Eagle waving signs as they squeezed in some last-minute campaigning

The city is at a crossroads in this election. Read more about the issues at stake here.