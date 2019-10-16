Simison got $100K. Palmer got $60K. Here’s who donated to Meridian mayoral candidates

Joe Palmer, Anne Little Roberts, Shaun Wardle and Robert Simison are running for mayor in Meridian. ktalerico@idahostatesman.com

Robert Simison, chief of staff to Mayor Tammy de Weerd, raised $99,516 in campaign donations — the most of any mayoral candidate in Meridian. He was followed by Idaho Rep. Joe Palmer, who raised $62,980.

Through Sept. 30, they each raised thousands more than the other candidates. City Councilwoman Anne Little Roberts raised $21,425, although $16,050 of that was in loans to herself. Wardle raised $11,000, of which $8,000 was in loans to himself. Gina Johnson raised $25.

Donors to Simison’s campaign included numerous Meridian business leaders and developers, including several from board members of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. Developer David Turnbull of Brighton Corp., and his wife, Kristin, each donated the maximum of $1,000, as did Jim Kissler, a real estate developer and CEO of Norco, a medical device firm.

Several current and former city elected officials and staff backed Simison. He received money from Brad Hoaglun, a former city councilman running again this year; former Councilman Charlie Rountree; the Meridian Development Corporation’s urban renewal administrator, Ashley Ford-Squyres; and De Weerd.

Simison also received donations from several people out of state, including connections from his days in Washington D.C., where he worked for the House Energy and Commerce Committee from 1997 to 2007. Nearly 18% of his donations over $50 came from out of state.

Palmer, too, benefited from his political connections, mostly from the Idaho Legislature. Palmer received $1,000 donations from fellow Idaho Republicans like Sen. Jim Rice of Caldwell, Steve Harris of Meridian, Rep. Judy Boyle of Midvale, and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke of Oakley. He also received a donation the political action committee Idaho Chooses Life.

While Meridian candidates raised more than they have in past years, they raised less than half of what candidates in Boise did. There, Mayor David Bieter and City Council President Lauren McLean raised over $200,000 apiece. Both employ professional staff members for their campaigns.

This first round of campaign finance filings includes donations submitted through Sept. 30. The next filing deadline, Oct. 29, will cover funds raised between Oct. 1 and Oct. 20.

A full searchable database is featured below. Just type in all or part of a candidate’s name to see who donated.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.