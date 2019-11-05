In Boise mayor race full of sparring, history on the line no matter the results

No matter what happens Tuesday, Boise voters will make history.

Boiseans could bring back their incumbent mayor for an unprecedented fifth term or elect a woman to the role for the first time. They could choose a former mayor to return to office after 16 years. They could force the city’s first-ever mayoral runoff race.

In the mayor’s race, candidates include the incumbent, David Bieter, 60, City Council President Lauren McLean, 45, Ada County Highway District commission President Rebecca Arnold, 62, and former mayor Brent Coles, 67.

The race was punctuated by concerns about the city’s priorities. Arnold and Coles continually criticized rising taxes for homeowners in the city, while Bieter emphasized how far the city had come during his tenure, including on parks and safety. McLean, a Bieter ally until she decided to challenge him, did not stray from the mayor on many issues but presented herself as as more approachable, more transparent version of Bieter.

Bieter took swipes at his opponents’ records on multiple occasions, often with them returning fire. That didn’t hurt him with donors: He outraised any other candidate in the city. McLean nearly matched him, while Arnold and Coles were a distant third and fourth respectively.

Three other candidates, Adriel Martinez, Cortney Nielsen and Wayne Richey, made the ballot after meeting the easy filing requirement: just five signatures or a $40 filing fee.

If no candidate wins by a majority, Boiseans will be asked to vote a second time on Dec. 3 in what would be the city’s first mayoral runoff election ever. Such an election would cost the city about $100,000.

“There’s a lot of candidates in the race,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, whose office runs all local elections, told the Statesman last week. “We’re definitely gearing up.”

Eleven candidates sought three City Council seats.

Six of them vied for Seat 1, which McLean left open in her bid for mayor. Patrick Bageant ran to promote transparency in the government, while Karen Danley, a former teacher, proposed having districts for City Council seats. Tecle Gebremicheal, an Ethiopian immigrant, said he wanted to promote a better Boise for all new Americans. Ryan Peck aimed to make Boise more friendly for young people, particularly those under 18. Brittney Scigliano spoke often about her experience as a former neighborhood association president, while Chris Moeness, a real estate agent, spoke often about how to improve housing.

Two candidates sought Seat 3, being vacated by Scot Ludwig, who decided not to run again. Jimmy Hallyburton, founder of the Boise Bike Project, spoke often about improving transportation. Planning and Zoning Commissioner Meredith Stead said her experience would benefit the city as it tries to adjust to growth.

Four-term incumbent Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg faced two political newcomers for her Seat 5: 26-year-old Brady Fuller, who said he wanted to increase transparency, and Debbie Lombard-Bloom, 53, who said she wanted to rein in spending.

In the races for Boise City Council, candidates need a plurality of votes, not a majority.

Candidates who win their elections will be inaugurated in January. Newly elected members of the council will join current council members Lisa Sánchez, TJ Thomson and Holli Woodings.