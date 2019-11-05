Why voters are weighing in on Boise’s stadium, library: ‘We weren’t being listened to’

Boise voters could create new city ordinances Tuesday, pending their vote on the city’s two propositions.

Boiseans were asked to weigh in on Propositions 1 and 2. Prop 1 asked voters if they’d like a future citywide election on any city library project that costs more than $25 million in public money. Prop 2 asked if they’d like a future election on any sports park project that cost more than $5 million in public or private money.

The measures were a response to city plans, promoted by Mayor David Bieter and the City Council, to build a glamorous new main library to replace the aging one at Capitol Boulevard and River Street; and to encourage a private developer’s plan to build a soccer and baseball stadium in the West End that would eventually become publicly owned.

Both measures were brought forth by community group Boise Working Together, which collected thousands of signatures this spring to take advantage of an Idaho law that allows voters to enact city ordinances.

Boise Working Together was upset with the cost of both projects, the potential impacts they would have on the city, and what the group calls a lack of transparency surrounding the library and stadium.

A stadium could be coming to the site of a former Kmart in Downtown Boise now owned by St. Luke’s Health System. St. Luke’s has agreed to sell 11 acres on the corner of Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive to Greenstone Properties, a development company whose management is linked to the Boise Hawks. Provided by Boise Hawks

“We brought this issue to the people of Boise because we felt we weren’t being listened to at City Hall,” Adelia Simplot, president of Boise Working Together said Tuesday by phone. “I think tonight will go in our favor, in the favor of yes for the people being able to vote on major projects ... because it’s only fair that if we have to pay for these massive buildings, we should be able to have a say.”

Safdie design requires moving Cabin

The new library has been in the works for a few years. It would be designed by architect Moshe Safdie, whose other projects include the Salt Lake City library. The plan would require The Cabin, a historic building that houses a literary center just south of the current library, to be moved — one issue that motivated opponents.

Another was cost. The library’s cost was estimated last year at $103 million. Bieter promised to limit the bill to $85 million, of which about $18 million would come from philanthropy and the rest from public funds.

In August, after the library and stadium measures had made the ballot, Bieter put the project on hold in part because new cost estimates put the project at $104 million. The city is still exploring options to move forward with it.

Baseball, soccer sports park on Main

The sports park, meanwhile, is the brainchild of Atlanta-based Greenstone Properties’ managing partner, Chris Schoen. It would be the new home of the Boise Hawks baseball team as well as a United Soccer League team, both owned by Agon Sports, where Schoen is managing principal.

The stadium would be between Main Street and Fairview Avenue and between 27th Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard, west of Downtown and near the Boise River. That’s about four miles away from Memorial Stadium, where the Hawks play now.

Proponents of Prop 2 say, among other things, that the public should not have to assume the stadium project’s financial risk for a private developer’s gain. Opponents says such projects have succeeded, and benefited the community, in other midsize cities like Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Financing for the stadium remains unclear. The latest estimates put the project at about $50 million.

Council concern about constitutionality

If a majority of voters say yes to Prop 1 or Prop 2, the city would be forced to hold another election on either project before either would be permitted to go forward. If the propositions fail, existing ordinances remain in effect.

Members of the Boise City Council had originally expressed concerns over the constitutionality and practicality of both ordinances, so they opted not to adopt the ordinances outright and skip Tuesday’s election on the two propositions, as state law allows.

The council passed an alternative ordinance that would have put the library project to a straight yes-or-no vote, but Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said the city didn’t have the authority to call such an election. Bieter cited that as another reason he postponed the library project.