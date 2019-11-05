Former state lawmaker takes early lead in Caldwell City Council race

Former Idaho state Sen. John McGee, who resigned in 2012 after accusations that he propositioned a female staffer, took an early lead Tuesday night in a tight race for Caldwell City Council.

McGee is running for Seat 6, one of three open seats on the council. He is challenging incumbent Chuck Stadick for a seat also sought by Evangeline Beechler, who ran unsuccessfully for Seat 3 on the council in 2017 and for state Senate in 2018.

With some votes from 30 of 62 precincts reporting, McGee led with 1,017 votes and 39.5% of the overall vote.

Another former state lawmaker, Jarom Wagoner, had an early lead for Seat 4. The former state representative and Caldwell city planner has 1,324 votes and 53.2% of the vote, leading Caldwell resident Christopher Trakel, who had 1,166.

McGee, now 46, went to jail for 39 days after he pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace in connection with the sexual harassment claim. He propositioned the staffer several times, including times when he grabbed her, when he asked her to perform oral sex on him, and when he locked the door to his legislative office in the Capitol and asked her to take her shirt off.

He was charged with felony assault and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disturbing the peace.

That came a few months after McGee pleaded guilty to drunken driving. McGee had been drinking at a golf course before stealing an SUV with a trailer, Ada County Sheriff’s Office officials said at the time.

After McGee announced his candidacy in September, he received endorsements from both nine-term state Senator Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, and Caldwell City Councilwoman Shannon Ozuna, the only woman on the council. Ozuna’s seat, Seat 4, was on the ballot this year, but she did not seek re-election.

McGee is a Caldwell native and has lived in the city almost his entire life, including attending Vallivue High School and The College of Idaho. He and his wife Hanna, run a firm called The McGee Group, which offers services in brand marketing, public relations and digital media.

Reporter Hayley Harding contributed to this story.