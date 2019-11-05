Eagle’s election has divided the city. It even had a weekend service to pray for peace

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Eagle’s mayoral and City Council candidates took the sidewalks along State Street and downtown Eagle to wave signs — eking out a few last-minute moments of campaigning in a grueling election that has left the city of 31,000 divided.

On State Street, the atmosphere was more jovial than you’d expect from the bitter rivalries that have formed on social media. A supporter of council candidate Brad Pike, Mark Rodriguez, plugged in speakers and scrambled up onto the bed of his pickup truck, holding a huge sign with Pike’s face over his own.

“Dancing like nobody’s watching,” he quipped, although he was the one who couldn’t see.

Just this Saturday, some city residents disturbed by the division in the city organized an hour of prayer at the Eagle Public Library to encourage “peace for Eagle,” according to one organizer’s Facebook post.

Running for mayor are incumbent Stan Ridgeway and challengers Jason Pierce and Christopher Hadden.

Ridgeway, 71, was elected in 2015 on the promise to clean up the city’s finances and increase transparency in the mayor’s office. He served on Eagle’s City Council from 2014 to 2015, and before that lived in Juneau, Alaska, where he served on the Juneau Board of Education and the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly.

Current Eagle Mayor Stan Ridgeway, running for re-election, waves to early morning commuters at Eagle Road and State Street. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

He has faced stiff opposition from Pierce, 47, who has raised more money that Ridgeway and said he would seek a new direction for the city. Pierce has argued that the city should respond more to neighbors’ concerns about growth and keep the city’s rural feel by growing out rather than up. Meanwhile, Hadden, a 47-year-old stay-at-home dad who has self-funded his campaign, falls somewhere in between the two.

The biggest question in this election is: As the city grows within an increasingly urban valley, can Eagle preserve its rural feel?f

Behind that question is an even more complicated one: Can the city afford to do that?

That’s at issue because of Avimor, the controversial planned community that sits on Eagle’s edge. Right now it’s just 800 acres, but could expand to 23,000 acres, bringing thousands of homes to Eagle’s Foothills.

Avimor’s future is at stake in this election, as it wants Eagle to annex so it can grow in Ada County. While the current city council opposes its expansion, its managing partners have flooded the election with over $20,000, with the goal to replace the current mayor and council with candidates that favor annexation.

In the Treasure Valley’s wealthiest town, Avimor is far from the only big donor in this election. The election has also seen major donations from those who oppose the current council’s decision to approve Molinari Park, a development with 307 apartments and townhouses in downtown Eagle, and the Conservation Voters of Idaho, a liberal nonprofit that seeks to preserve open space and natural resources.

Conservation Voters supported Ridgeway and City Council candidate Jill Mitchell, giving $500 to each candidate. Its political action committee also spent $1,402 on advertising for the candidates.

City Council race

Five people are running for two city council seats. The incumbents, Jill Mitchell and Stan Bastian, both seek to keep their spots. They are up against challengers Charlie Baun, Brad Pike and Dave Parrie.

Mitchell, 53, a marriage and family therapist, moved to Eagle in 2003. She also holds a degree in library sciences and served on the Eagle Public Library Board for three years.

Bastian, 78, served on the Eagle City Council from 1991 to 2007, and was elected again in 2015. He has served in the Idaho House of Representatives and the Idaho Senate.

Mark Rodriguez dances away during the morning commute at Eagle Road and State Street. “Dancing like nobody’s watching,” he quipped, since he was the only one who couldn’t see. “Get out and vote. It’s an American thing.” Bob George, left, also dons a likeness of Eagle City Council candidate Brad Pike, a personal friend. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Charlie Baun, 44, works as the Conservation Branch manager for the Idaho Army National Guard. He also works as an environmental consultant, and has previously worked for Avimor and the city of Eagle. He serves on the Ada County Planning and Zoning commission and the city’s pathways and recreation committee.

Pike, who retired from the Santa Clara County Fire Department in 2012, serves as a fire commissioner for the Eagle Fire District. He also served as mayor of Hollister, California.

Dave Parrie, 63, owned an auto body shop. He does not have any past political experience.